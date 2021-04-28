Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival returns with drive-thru format

Scoop San Diego drive-through ice cream festival.
Scoop San Diego ticket-buyers will drive through pick-up stations for packaged samples from more than 25 San Diego-area ice cream and gelato vendors.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
The third annual Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival will take place on May 22 in a drive-thru format that will benefit Feeding San Diego.

Scoop San Diego started in 2019 with a festival in North Park. Last year, due to the pandemic, the organization shifted gears and instead promoted the products of several locally owned ice cream and gelato businesses.

This year, it returns to hosting a community event in a COVID-safe environment — the Inspiration Point parking lot in Balboa Park.

Tickets are $45 per carload, for up to four passengers. Each person will receive a 1-ounce sample from each of the more than 25 local ice cream and gelato vendors. Tickets will be sold during one-hour time slots from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to control traffic.

Participants include Hammond’s Gourmet, Mr. Trustee, GelatoLove and Salt & Straw as well as three dog ice cream vendors and several vegan, non-dairy and gluten-free options. For tickets, visit scoopsandiego.org.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

