San Diego Restaurant Week happening now through Saturday

After taking last spring off due to the pandemic lockdown, San Diego Restaurant Week has returned this week.

More than 100 San Diego-area restaurants are serving two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 and $25 and three-course dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 and $60.

Dining options include limited dine-in and patio service as well as take-home meals. The series launched Sunday and continues through Saturday. Reservations are strongly suggested due to COVID-related capacity limits.

For a list of participating restaurants and the menus, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

