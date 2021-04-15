Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
San Diego Restaurant Week happening now through Saturday

Farmer’s Table, an American eatery with four San Diego locations, is offering indoor and outdoor dining at its Bay Park and Little Italy locations for San Diego Restaurant Week.
By Pam Kragen
After taking last spring off due to the pandemic lockdown, San Diego Restaurant Week has returned this week.

More than 100 San Diego-area restaurants are serving two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 and $25 and three-course dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 and $60.

Dining options include limited dine-in and patio service as well as take-home meals. The series launched Sunday and continues through Saturday. Reservations are strongly suggested due to COVID-related capacity limits.

For a list of participating restaurants and the menus, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

