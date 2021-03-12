Gelson’s supermarkets host virtual wine tasting

Gelson’s supermarkets in Del Mar, Pacific Beach and Carlsbad will be hosting a virtual wine tasting event with Santa Margherita Winery at 6 p.m. March 18.

Gelson’s shoppers can pick up the three Santa Marguerita wines selected for the tasting at the stores and then follow along with winemaker Vittorio Marzotto during the online tasting event. Each of the three bottles of wine is $21.99.

They can be paired with a Gelson’s cheese and charcuterie plate for two priced at $23.99. Cost for the wine class is $23.99.

In order to participate, class orders must be received by March 15. To register and pre-order wine and charcuterie plate for pickup, visit gelsons.com/santamargherita.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.