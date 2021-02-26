Ballast Point reimagines ‘Victory at Sea Day’

For the past six years on the Sunday before Christmas, Ballast Point brewery has held a pirate-themed celebration of dark beers in honor of its imperial porter Victory at Sea.

Due to pandemic-related closures, the Victory at Sea Day in December 2020 was postponed. Instead, Ballast Point will be hosting an expanded Victory at Sea Days celebration from Feb. 28 through March 7 at its three San Diego tap rooms.

Victory at Sea beer will be on tap along with more than eight other rare dark beer varieties. For details, visit ballastpoint.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.