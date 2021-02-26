Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Ballast Point reimagines ‘Victory at Sea Day’

A skeleton drinks from a tap at a Ballast Point tasting room during a Victory at Sea Day celebration
A skeleton drinks from a tap at a Ballast Point tasting room during the San Diego brewery’s Victory at Sea Day celebration in the past. The event returns Feb. 28 as a weeklong celebration.
(Corutesy of Ballast Point)
By Pam Kragen
For the past six years on the Sunday before Christmas, Ballast Point brewery has held a pirate-themed celebration of dark beers in honor of its imperial porter Victory at Sea.

Due to pandemic-related closures, the Victory at Sea Day in December 2020 was postponed. Instead, Ballast Point will be hosting an expanded Victory at Sea Days celebration from Feb. 28 through March 7 at its three San Diego tap rooms.

Victory at Sea beer will be on tap along with more than eight other rare dark beer varieties. For details, visit ballastpoint.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

