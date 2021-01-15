Too lazy for a marathon? Sign up for Cutwater Spirits’ Fridge Run

We’re officially two weeks into the new year and let’s face it — most of us with New Year’s Resolutions to “be more active” are likely back on the couch.

Feeling defeated? Cutwater Spirits is here to help lift your spirits with its inaugural Fridge Run on Jan. 23 and 24.

What’s a Fridge Run, you may ask? Exactly what it sounds like ... a run to the fridge. Hosted by comedian Sarah Colonna and actor Kevin McHale (who you may remember as Artie from “Glee”), the virtual competition invites participants to post footage of their “race day training routines” to and from the fridge.

Unlike traditional runs, the winner of the race does not take home the medal based on shortest time or longest distance. Instead, the San Diego-based craft distillery encourages at-home runners to get creative and approach the journey to the kitchen in an entertaining or unique way.

Host Kevin McHale shows off his Fridge Run training routine. (Courtesy photo)

In total, five awards are up for grabs: Best in Show, Most Creative, Most Athletic, Best Music and/or Choreography, and Best Fridge/Finish Line. The Best in Show winner will earn a Cutwater Spirits gift card to stock their fridge full of cocktails, and additional winners will receive Cutwater Swag packs.

All entries must be posted on Instagram before midnight on Jan. 24 and tag @cutwaterspirits, as well as include the hashtags #CutwaterFridgeRun and #Contest. Both photos and videos are accepted as entries and can show off training, race prep or final runs.

And if another one of your resolutions was to be more charitable in 2021, turns out your trip to the fridge is actually giving back to the community. All proceeds from the race kits will benefit the San Diego Food Bank. Race kits are $25 and include a t-shirt, water bottle, tote bag, headband and race bib.

Race registration ends Jan. 18 and all kits will be delivered via mail. Shipping for individual orders is $5, or free with two or more race kit purchases. Sign up for the competition at cutwaterspirits.com/fridge-run-2021.