San Diego shops to check out on Small Business Saturday

While massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon and at big chain stores can be tempting, Small Business Saturday hopes to remind San Diegans to also shop local this season.

Also known as Shop Small Saturday, the day after Black Friday is intended to shine a light on small businesses to bring more foot — and online — traffic to locally-owned stores. And while it’s always important to buy from independently-owned businesses, the pandemic has made that support more critical than ever.

So on Nov. 28, grab your holiday list and open up your wallets to your favorite San Diego shops and restaurants to show you care. Happy shopping!

Pacific Beach

Discover Pacific Beach, a nonprofit organization and business improvement district, has created a discount card to entice potential customers to the neighborhood. The discount card will be mailed to Pacific Beach residents, as well as available on Discover Pacific Beach’s website and social media accounts, prior to Small Business Saturday and valid through the end of December.

Dziner Eyez: 10 percent off purchase

10 percent off purchase The Village Hat Shop: 15 percent off purchase

15 percent off purchase Rip Curl: 20 percent off Rip Curl apparel and footwear

20 percent off Rip Curl apparel and footwear California Sock Company : Buy four pairs of socks and get the fifth pair free

: Buy four pairs of socks and get the fifth pair free lotus and luna: 15 percent off purchase

15 percent off purchase Gallery at Lands End: 10 percent off purchase

10 percent off purchase Beads and More: 15 percent off purchase; some exclusions apply

15 percent off purchase; some exclusions apply Yogurt on the Rocks: Purchase $25 in gift certificates and get $5 off one cup of yogurt

Purchase $25 in gift certificates and get $5 off one cup of yogurt La Jolla Watersports: 10 percent off snorkeling and spearfishing rentals

10 percent off snorkeling and spearfishing rentals Aztec Graphics: 15 percent off purchase

15 percent off purchase Pacific Beach Tuesday Farmers’ Market : 10 percent off gift card

: 10 percent off gift card mimi & red: free gift with purchase



Additionally, visit pacificbeach.org/covid-19-business-info for a comprehensive list of Pacific Beach retailers, restaurants and other small businesses open during the pandemic.

One Paseo

One Paseo invites customers to the North County shopping center to browse its local tenants on Small Business Saturday. To celebrate the holiday, Spec’s Optometry is offering 20 percent off any of its sunglasses and Fjallraven’s entire store is 20 percent off. While you’re there, check out the several locally-owned clothing and accessory shops including boutique Whiskey x Leather; fashion retailers Van de Vort, Urban Beach House and West of Camden; and luxury jewelry store Marrow Fine. A full list of businesses is available at onepaseo.com.

Accessories available at Van De Vort, a local shop located in One Paseo (Taryn Kent)

Little Italy

Snag a Small Business Saturday special at four Little Italy eateries offering deals this year. On India Street, Burger Lounge will give a free $25 gift card with every $100 gift card purchase, and Caffe Italia customers will receive 15 percent off their entire order. For 20 percent off retail, shop the retail sections of Café Gratitude on Kettner Boulevard and Extraordinary Desserts on Union Street. The Café Gratitude discount applies to any item in its Wellness Shop when the customer mentions the “Shop Local” promotion. For those opting to shop online this season, Extraordinary Desserts offers a pick-up option for website orders; just use the promo code ShopExudes to apply the discount code at checkout. For a list of all restaurants and shops in the neighborhood, visit littleitalysd.com/dine or littleitalysd.com/shop.

North Park

North Park is home to many small businesses in need of your support this season. Beauty gurus will love Shop Good, Skin Habit, and Hello Birdie Nail and Lash Lab, while fashionistas can shop The Girl Can’t Help It, Presley & Co Fine Jewelers and MILA Collective. For general gifts, Artelexia, Home and Hound, and Pigment are go-to spots. After a day of shopping, get a buzz at distillery 619 Spirits, Bottlecraft Beer Shop & Tasting Room, and Bivuac Ciderworks, Encontro, and Splash Wine Lounge. Explore a full list of small businesses in the neighborhood at explorenorthpark.com/shop-local.

Plus ...

Keep calm this season with goods from wellness gift shop Earth’s Elements, such as crystal infused organic roll-ons and water bottles, or a unique lamp made with raw Selenite crystals. The entire store will 20 percent off on Saturday, as well as Friday and Sunday. Shop online or in person at three locations: Little Italy, Encinitas and Carlsbad. earthselements.com

Earth’s Elements Crystal Bottles (Courtesy photo)

To celebrate the season, Saint Archer Brewing Company is offering 20 days of rotating deals this year. On Small Business Saturday, the brewery’s merchandise will be 30 percent off. The deal starts on Black Friday and extends through Cyber Monday. Shop online or visit the Miramar Tasting Room, located at 9550 Distribution Ave. saintarcherbrewery.com

The wine and retail section of the Solana Beach restaurant and butcher shop Ranch 45 will be 20 percent off on Saturday. Holiday butcher boxes are also available for pre-order at 10 percent off. The butcher boxes — which can be ordered online at orders.cake.net/11143997 or in-person at 512 Via de la Valle, Suite 102 — include Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Whole Smoked Tenderloin, Smoked Cornish Game Hen and BBQ Brisket. ranch45.com

San Diego hospitality group Good Time Design is offering some Small Business Saturday deals at a few of its venues. All customers who buy a $50 e-gift card from The Presley in Liberty Station will receive an additional $10 gift card.(Purchase at thepresleysd.com/gift-card.) Plus, Moonshine Beach and Moonshine Flats are offering 20 percent off all online merchandise with the discount code THANKS. (Shop at moonshine-beach.myshopify.com and moonshine-flats.myshopify.com.) All three deals are available starting Black Friday and extend through Cyber Monday. goodtimedesignsd.com

“Weekends Are For the Beach” women’s tank top from Moonshine Beach (Courtesy of Good Time Design)

Though The New Children’s Museum San Diego in downtown is still closed due to COVID-19, it has partnered with Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego to offer Think, Play, Grow preassembled arts and craft kits. Buy the individually packaged kits, which are $9.99, at the hotel’s market or front desk. All proceeds will benefit the museum and its 2021 reopening. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/california/manchester-grand-hyatt-san-diego/sanrs/news-events