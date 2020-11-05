ArtWalk @ Liberty Station’s return offers hope for San Diego art scene

In a sea of event cancellations in 2020, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station has some refreshing news: its annual exhibition will return for its fifteenth year this weekend. The two-day, outdoor event is San Diego’s first official art show since the COVID-19 shutdown in March.

Rather than go virtual, the event invites art lovers to stop by Liberty Station to view and buy works from more than 150 artists. These artists hail from all over the world, including here in San Diego.

Photography, paintings and sculptures are among the variety of mediums available, with many of the available pieces created during quarantine.

There will be 31 art guitars featured in the auction. Pictured is The Beautiful Colors of Dave Matthews (Come Tomorrow) by San Diego artist Jeremy Sicile-Kira. (Saturated Visuals)

In addition to the artist booths, there will be an art guitar auction to benefit local nonprofit ArtReach San Diego, featuring a collection of electric guitars creatively transformed by more than 30 artists. (Bidding is available both in person and online.)

Though excited about its in-person return, event organizers have not forgotten about health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

“This year we are bringing some much-needed color and art into people’s lives with a brand-new layout to allow for proper physical distancing,” Sandi Cottrell, Director of ArtWalk San Diego, said in a press release.

Creative work from more than 150 artists will be featured at the socially-distanced, outdoor event. (Courtesy photo)

The physical distancing layout consists of a 12 to 15 foot walkway, as well as artist booths separated by at least eight feet. It is spread out across North Promenade, located at at 2648 Dewey Road, as well as Legacy Plaza and Luce Court at 2641 Truxton Road.

Other COVID-19 safety precautions include mandatory temperature checks and facial coverings, as well as hand sanitizing stations and frequent restroom cleanings.

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8. Admission is $5 for adults and free for attendees under age 18. Buy tickets at artwalksandiego.org/libertystation.