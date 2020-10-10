Chef Nate Appleman offers ‘Badass Burgers’ experience, both virtually and IRL

Nate Appleman, the James Beard Award-winning chef who recently took the helm of Animae restaurant in San Diego, is one of 37 international chefs offering gourmet virtual classes and in-person events through the new website Delicious Experiences.

The events can be booked a la carte and include lessons in making Israeli, Sichuan, French, Italian, Australian and other cuisines as well as cocktail-making and tasting classes on wine, sake and more.

Appleman’s $625 Badass Burgers experience can be done virtually or in person and includes a class in grinding your own burger meat, homemade potato buns, pickle-making, hand-cut fries, a custom sauce and handspun chocolate malt milkshake.

Visit deliciousexperiences.com.