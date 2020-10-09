Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach reopens for the 49ers
Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach has been closed since March, but its 49ers football-loving owners have been reopening the doors of the country-and-western restaurant/bar for one-day events tied to every 49ers games this season.
The games are presented on the 30-foot projector screen in Moonshine’s dance hall and groups can reserve tables in the dance hall or on the patio for $200 to $500, plus $50 deposit. Food items and drink specials are available for sale.
Upcoming game-day events at 1165 Garnet Ave. are on Oct. 11, 18 and 25; Nov. 1, 5, 15 and 29; Dec. 7, 13, 20 and 27; and Jan. 3.
To reserve, visit Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach online at moonshinebeachsd.com.
