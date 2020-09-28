Edible San Diego Magazine launches virtual classes

Edible San Diego Magazine has launched a series of EdibleSD@Home interactive virtual cooking classes led by local chefs.

The first class at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 will feature Barleymash chef Kevin Templeton making two autumn-inspired plant-based dishes. The second, at 6 p.m. Oct. 6, will feature Brad Wise of Trust Restaurant Group. The third, at 6 p.m. Nov. 17, will feature Davin Waite of All Things Waite restaurant group in Oceanside.

Students who purchase a Zoom link for the classes will be sent a shopping list five days beforehand so they can cook along with the chefs using their tablet, laptop or TV. Classes start at $35. To register, search EdibleSD@Home on Eventbrite.com.