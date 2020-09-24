Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Friendly Feast to host annual charity bake sale at Born & Raised on Sunday

Brenda Gonzalez’s kouign-amann French pastries are among the featured items at this year’s Friendly Feast charity bake sale on Sunday.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Sep. 24, 2020
1 PM
Friendly Feast will host its annual charity bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Born & Raised at 1909 India St. in Little Italy. Proceeds will benefit the Monarch School for homeless youth.

Six local pastry chefs will collaborate on filling $35 bakery boxes with scones, empanadas, brownies, kouign-amann and more. This year’s participating chefs are Brenda Gonzalez of Born and Raised; Vivian Hernandez-Jackson of Azucar, Faye Rodriguez of Faye’s Desserts; Rachel King of Kaneh Co.; Rocio Siso-Gurriaran, formerly of Nine-Ten; and Adrian Mendoza, formerly of Herb & Wood..

While the bakery boxes are sold out, the Bake Sale silent auction is live until Saturday. Available items include the last pastry box, plus vegan and gluten-free items. Winners must pick up their item in-person on Sunday during the bake sale hours. (Delivery or shipping options are not available.)

For details, visit friendlyfeast.org/2020-bake-sale/.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

