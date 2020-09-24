Friendly Feast to host annual charity bake sale at Born & Raised on Sunday

Friendly Feast will host its annual charity bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Born & Raised at 1909 India St. in Little Italy. Proceeds will benefit the Monarch School for homeless youth.

Six local pastry chefs will collaborate on filling $35 bakery boxes with scones, empanadas, brownies, kouign-amann and more. This year’s participating chefs are Brenda Gonzalez of Born and Raised; Vivian Hernandez-Jackson of Azucar, Faye Rodriguez of Faye’s Desserts; Rachel King of Kaneh Co.; Rocio Siso-Gurriaran, formerly of Nine-Ten; and Adrian Mendoza, formerly of Herb & Wood..

While the bakery boxes are sold out, the Bake Sale silent auction is live until Saturday. Available items include the last pastry box, plus vegan and gluten-free items. Winners must pick up their item in-person on Sunday during the bake sale hours. (Delivery or shipping options are not available.)

For details, visit friendlyfeast.org/2020-bake-sale/.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.