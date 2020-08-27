Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Loma Club offering monthly charity pop-ups to aid local restaurants during pandemic

By Pam Kragen
Aug. 27, 2020
4:30 PM
The Loma Club, a restaurant space at Liberty Station, will launch “Community Pop-up Sundays” on Aug. 30, a monthly fundraising dining event to aid local restaurants fighting for their survival in the pandemic. All of the profits from the one-day events will benefit the participating restaurants.

Every month, a different restaurant will be selected to cook and serve a special menu on the outdoor patio of the Club’s Bar & Grill, near its 9-hole walking golf course. The Club will support the events by providing its staff, a full bar menu and assistance with golf reservations.

The first restaurant to participate is Casanova Fish Tacos, a mobile taqueria that specializes in Baja-style cuisine. It will serve three of its specialty tacos from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

Loma Club has yet to announce the restaurant partners who will be featured at future Community Pop-Up Sundays on Sept. 25, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. For more, visit thelomaclub.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

