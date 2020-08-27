Loma Club offering monthly charity pop-ups to aid local restaurants during pandemic
The Loma Club, a restaurant space at Liberty Station, will launch “Community Pop-up Sundays” on Aug. 30, a monthly fundraising dining event to aid local restaurants fighting for their survival in the pandemic. All of the profits from the one-day events will benefit the participating restaurants.
Every month, a different restaurant will be selected to cook and serve a special menu on the outdoor patio of the Club’s Bar & Grill, near its 9-hole walking golf course. The Club will support the events by providing its staff, a full bar menu and assistance with golf reservations.
The first restaurant to participate is Casanova Fish Tacos, a mobile taqueria that specializes in Baja-style cuisine. It will serve three of its specialty tacos from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Loma Club has yet to announce the restaurant partners who will be featured at future Community Pop-Up Sundays on Sept. 25, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. For more, visit thelomaclub.com.
Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
