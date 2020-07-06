PAWmicon 2020 is happening! Here are the details

Dog lovers rejoice — PAWmicon isn’t cancelled this year!
Since most in-person events have been put on “paws” (sorry, had to) due to COVID-19, the animal-centric occasion has moved online and kicks off Tuesday, July 7.
READ MORE: Comic-Con teases fans with plans for a virtual pop culture fest this summer
Now in its ninth year, the annual event is hosted by Helen Woodward Animal Center, a nonprofit organization based in Rancho Santa Fe. It aims to honor “superhero adopters” as well as inspire others to bring furry sidekick into their home.
PAWmicon’s main attraction is “Cosplay for a Cause,” which features adorable animals wearing themed costumes. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the PAWSplay photo contest by dressing up their pets and uploading photos.
Categories include Superheroes, Super Villains, Pop Culture Pups and Dynamic Duos. (The latter category is for those with multiple pets ... or for owners who are brave enough to dress up alongside their furry friend.) Winners will be announced July 8.
READ MORE: Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards goes virtual, nominees announced
In addition to “Cosplay for a Cause,” the two-day festivities include panel discussions and interviews, virtual reality experiences, and pup-culture trivia.
Tickets are $25 per person, and all proceeds support pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Buy tickets at animalcenter.org/events/pawmicon.