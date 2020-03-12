Here’s what’s happening this weekend

Opening 3.14: Multiverse

Every artist creates their own universe, and this exhibition wants you to explore these unique, individual worlds. See small and midsize pieces by El Toro, Kelly Hutchinson, Wayne Chang and many more on display at the La Jolla gallery. The opening reception is from 5 to 10 p.m. March 14, and the exhibit runs through April 5.

@ Thumbprint Gallery, La Jolla, thumbprintgallery.com