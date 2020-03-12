Here’s what’s happening this weekend

Here are some happenings still planned for this weekend throughout San Diego, though all events are subject to change. Please check the website for updated information.
Comic subterfuge (and lots of splashy outfits) take the stage as Cygnet revives the musical favorite set at a drag club on the French Riviera. Runs through May 2.
@ Cygnet Theatre, Old Town, cygnettheatre.com
Comedian Sean Patton — who is known for Maron, numerous appearances at film festivals and on late-night TV shows — is coming to town and performing three shows at American Comedy Co. in Gaslamp.
@ The American Comedy Co., americancomdyco.com
This popular food, beer and wine event is part of the San Diego Latino Film Festival. Revel in Latin flavors and culture with treats and spirits from some of the best restaurants, breweries and wineries on both sides of the border.
@ Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Valley, sdlatinofilm.com
Give hope to kids with cancer by donating your luscious locks during this annual event made possible by the altruism of others.
@ The Pendry Hotel, Gaslamp Quarter, stbaldricks.org
Celebrate the patron saint of Ireland while watching more than 120 floats, bands and dance groups pass by, then soak up even more Celtic culture at Balboa Park’s Irish Festival, brimming with craft booths, live entertainment and tons of food and brews.
Bankers Hill and Balboa Park, stpatsparade.org
San Diego’s largest St. Patrick’s Day block party returns to the Gaslamp Quarter with three stages of live music, dozens of participating bars and an endless amount of green beer.
Throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, sandiegoshamrock.com
This fast, costume-friendly 10K invites finishers to compete in a Crossfit-inspired obstacle course before filling up at food trucks and rocking out to live music in the event’s exclusive beer garden.
@ Tecolote Shores, Mission Bay Park, kathyloperevents.com
Kate Hamill, whose playful and imaginative reconceptions of classics have been staged nationwide, probes contemporary themes in the much-loved Louisa May Alcott novel — just in time for the latest Hollywood remake. Runs through April 19.
@ Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org
Every artist creates their own universe, and this exhibition wants you to explore these unique, individual worlds. See small and midsize pieces by El Toro, Kelly Hutchinson, Wayne Chang and many more on display at the La Jolla gallery. The opening reception is from 5 to 10 p.m. March 14, and the exhibit runs through April 5.
@ Thumbprint Gallery, La Jolla, thumbprintgallery.com
Step up to this half-marathon on your own — or grab a buddy and race it as a relay — while less-experienced athletes can attempt the more-manageable 5K.
Beginning and ending in Petco Park, sdhalfmarathon.com
Ballet and brews make for a pretty promising pas de deux, as CalBal brings back its popular pairing of fresh choreography and local beers.
@ White Box Live Arts, Arts District Liberty Station, californiaballet.org
—Compiled by Sara Butler