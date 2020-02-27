Leap day is on Saturday — don’t wait four more years to celebrate it

Ah, leap day — the most random day of the year. (Well, every four years.)

Leap year may not seem like a big deal — except for people born on leap day, which is another story — but having an extra day to enjoy really is something to celebrate. So make the most of the 24-hour gift! From special events to dining specials, here are some ideas for how to take advantage of Feb. 29.

1. Have cocktails at The Rabbit Hole.

Drink for cheap at The Rabbit Hole, which has partnered with Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka to serve two $5 drink deals on leap day. For brunch, sip on a Bloody Mary (until 2 p.m.) or try a Jackfruit Sour, a holiday cocktail (available all day) made with vodka, aperitif, ginger, lemon juice and aquafaba (canned chickpea liquid).

@ The Rabbit Hole, Normal Heights, rabbitholesd.com

Drink Jackfruit Sour, a leap day-exclusive cocktail, at Rabbit Hole on Feb. 29. (Courtesy photo)

2. IPA-it-up at Stone Brewing.

Though IPAs are available year-round, Stone Brewing decided to use the extra day to launch its first-ever, IPA-only beer festival. Taste 15 three-ounce beer tasters, meet the brewers, learn more about hops and listen to live music from a Sublime tribute band. Tickets are $39; add a picnic-style lunch for $18.

@ Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, Escondido, stonebrewing.com/events/stones-trip-down-lupulin-lane

Celebrate leap day with IPA tasters at Stone Brewing. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

3. Eat a steak at International Smoke.

A 29-ounce steak?! Holy cow. International Smoke at One Paseo will dish up this specialty-sized, bone-in porthouse steak exclusively for the holiday on Feb. 29. The carnivorous plate is available for both lunch and dinner; prices vary.

@ International Smoke, Carmel Valley, internationalsmoke.com

Enjoy a 29-ounce steak at International Smoke on Feb. 29. (Courtesy photo)

4. Explore the great outdoors.

If you’re looking to be more adventurous in 2020, use your extra day of the year to get outdoors. Everyday California, a La Jolla-based adventure company, will offer $29 off all surf lessons, as well as its sea cave or whale watching tours. (Use the code LEAP to redeem the discount.)

@ Everyday California, La Jolla, everydaycalifornia.com

5. Take a staycation.

Need a break? Book a three-day stay at Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa (anytime before March 31) and receive the fourth night free, as well as a daily $29 resort credit. (Use the promo code PROLEAP20 to redeem the discount.) And for the rare folks with a leap year birthday, Estancia will gift a free meal on Feb. 29 to celebrate.

@ Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa, La Jolla, meritagecollection.com/estancia-la-jolla