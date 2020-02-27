Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Pee-wee Herman celebrates the 35th anniversary of ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’

Pee Wee Herman
Comedian Pee Wee Herman, actor Paul Reubens, admires his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. Reubens will be hosting a 35th anniversary screening of the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” at the Spreckels Theatre on Feb. 29.
(MARK GOSTIN/AP)

Paul Reubens to host a screening of ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,’ offering commentary and answering questions

By Michael Price Writer 
Feb. 27, 2020
6:57 AM
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” the performer behind the hyperactive, madcap boy who never grows up, Paul Reubens, will present a screening of the film along with his own thoughts and answering audience questions.

Meet-and-greets and other VIP packages will be available.

For more than three decades, the naive, hapless Pee-wee Herman has been beloved by children and adults. Based on Reuben’s stage character, the 1985 film launched Pee-wee to stardom and earned him a Saturday morning children’s show, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”

The film also marked the directorial debut of Tim Burton and was scored by score by Danny Elfman. The success of the film also launched the sequels “Big Top Pee-wee” and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway Ave., downtown San Diego. Sold out. Tickets are available through third-party sellers. (619) 235-9500. spreckels.net

