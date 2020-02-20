The Weeknd announces his ‘The After Hours Tour’ and album, including San Diego show

Are you ready for The Weeknd again?

The 30-year-old Canadian R&B vocal star — best known for his chart-topping 2015 hit, “Can’t Feel My Face” — on Thursday announced his “The After Hours Tour.”

The world tour, named after his upcoming new album, will open its North American leg on June 17 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg and conclude Sept. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It includes an Aug. 9 show at Pechanga Arena San Diego, as well as dates in Anaheim and at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Ticket information and all tour dates appear below. Each ticket purchased comes with a CD copy of the new album by The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye).

The fact that the album, due out March 20, will come in CD form with each ticket purchase begs at least one question. Namely, how many Weeknd fans even have a CD player?

Ticket sales for the general public begin Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com, although tickets for the Pechanga Arena San Diego show will be available through axs.com.

An online pre-sale for American Express Card members begs Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Ticket prices for the Pechanga Arena San Diego concert range from is $29.75 to $425.75 each, plus fees.

June 17 - Winnipeg, Canada - Bell MTS Place

June 22 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

June 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

June 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

June 30 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

July 2 - Montreal, Canada - Bell Centre

July 4 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

July 7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 13 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 15 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 18 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

July 21 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

July 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

July 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

July 27 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

July 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Aug. 1 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Aug. 3 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Aug. 4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Aug. 6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Aug. 8 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Aug. 9 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Aug. 11 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Aug. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Aug. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Aug. 19 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Aug. 20 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 22 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Aug. 23 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 28 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 1 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Arena

Septe. 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

