Bring on the beads! Here’s where to celebrate Mardi Gras this year

If you’re looking to party this weekend, we got you covered. From Friday to Tuesday, here’s a roundup of Mardi Gras events happening in San Diego.

2.21, 2.22 and 2.25: Gaslamp Mardi Gras

San Diego’s "#1 Mardi Gras Club Celebration” kicks off with an opening party at American Junkie, followed by free entry to 20 restaurant and clubs on Fifth Avenue. Tickets also include welcome shots, food and drink specials, DJs and more. End the evening with a finale party at Parq (Friday), OMNIA (Saturday) or Tin Roof (Sunday).

Throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, nightout.com

2.22: San Diego Mardi Gras Big Easy Bites & Booze Tour

Prepare to wear a bevy of beads on this self-guided restaurant roam that includes sinful sips and NOLA-inspired nibbles at 20 of the Gaslamp’s hottest venues. —Michael Benninger

Throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, sdmardigras.com

2.23: Boulevard Mardi Gras Crawl

Suit up and stroll down El Cajon Boulevard with a lively New-Orleans-style brass band! This Mardi Gras Crawl in North Park features local food vendors, craft beer, costumes and more. After the parade, dance the night away at the Lafayette Hotel.

Throughout North Park, theboulevard.org/boulevard-news-january-2020

2.25: ‘Bring on the Beads’ Mardi Gras Party

Head to House of Blues’ for Fat Tuesday to “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll) happening inside the Voodoo Room, as well as the restaurant and bar area. After happy hour, celebrate with live music from Madame Leroux & Krewe, a photo booth, beer samples, games, Mardi Gras giveaways and more.

@ House of Blues, Gaslamp, houseofblues.com/sandiego

2.25: 18th Annual Hillcrest Mardi Gras

Bust out your mask and beads as the spirit of the French Quarter consumes Hillcrest during this bus-based bar crawl that includes five themed party stops and exclusive access to several of the neighborhood’s hottest venues. —Michael Benninger

Throughout Hillcrest, fabuloushillcrest.com

2.25: Mardi Gras Masquerade Cruise

Enjoy live DJs and bay views on Bahia Belle’s 21-plus After Dark Masquerade Cruise. Bring a mask and dance until midnight with a $8 hurricane drink in hand.

@ Bahia Resort Hotel, Mission Bay, nightout.com