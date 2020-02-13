This weekend: Jason Mraz’s musical ‘Shine,’ Harlem Globetrotters, 5K Paw Walk in the Garden and much more

From San Diego Ballet’s “Dances of Love and Laughter” to 14th Annual Tritonman at Mission Bay, here are some ideas for what to do this weekend.
Celebrate love and art at Flight of Love, the pre-Valentine’s Day edition of Culture and Cocktails. After touring the romantic paintings featured in Bouguerau & America, enjoy arts and crafts, a photobooth, a DJ, dessert, and the museum’s signature cocktail, Dream of Spring.
@ San Diego Museum of Art, Balboa Park, sdmart.org/event/culture-cocktails-flight-of-love
Chiseled cowboys, shredded fireman and yoked knights in shining armor perform seductive dance routines during this scandalous celebration of the male physique.
@ Moonshine Beach, Pacific Beach, girlsnightouttheshow.com
I’m heading to second home, Austin, Texas, for the long weekend. I plan on devouring some queso and breakfast tacos while spending some quality time with my younger sister and best friends! Yes, I will being saying y’all a few too many times.
Bask in the ball-handling wizardry of the Original Harlem Globetrotters as the athletes perform high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and other unforgettable feats.
@ Pechanga Arena, Midway District, harlemglobetrotters.com
CalBal’s own Valentine’s ode goes electric, with a live rock band, vocals by mezzo-soprano Natalie Bancroft and other singers, and dance pieces by both Septime Webre and artistic director Jared Nelson.
@ Balboa Theatre, Gaslamp Quarter, californiaballet.org
This Valentine’s-minded program embraces dance pieces set to the music of Nat King Cole, Rachmaninoff and more, along with the area premiere of Voices of Spring.
@ Lyceum Stage, downtown, sandiegoballet.org
This long weekend I’ll be going to The Old Globe to see “Hurricane Diane,” a play that sounds kind of bananas — it’s about a Greek god coming back to modern New Jersey as a gardner named Diane. The rest of the time I’ll be catching up on episodes of “BoJack Horseman.”
Take Fido for a stroll through North County’s sprawling 37-acre garden during this event peppered with pet products, dog treats and other items for people who love pups.
@ San Diego Botanic Garden, Encinitas, sdbgarden.org
Hometown hero Jason Mraz performs in this new musical built around tunes from the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s catalog; the show, which celebrates inclusion, has Mraz collaborating with such mission-driven San Diego organizations as Banding Together, A Reason to Survive and transcenDANCE.
@ Spreckels Theatre, downtown, jasonmraz.com
On Friday morning I’ll be attending a wedding at a car wash in Imperial Beach (check out our article on that), then heading to my favorite coffee shop Tired Eyes for an artist pop-up. I’ll also be streaming Tame Impala’s new album (out on Valentine’s Day!) nonstop.
Participate in the legacy of the first modern triathlon by competing in this 750-meter swim, 21K ride and 5K run at the precise site where the original event took place in 1974.
@ Fiesta Island, Mission Bay, tritonman.com
Inspired by the Oceanside Public Library’s Big Read selection, Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea, this exhibition features the work of artist Griselda Rosas, who takes on issues of migration and commerce between the U.S. and Mexico, highlighting the breakdown of class and race post-colonialism. Runs through May 24.
@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org
I am doing what I do best this weekend... eating. Specifically at my favorite Italian eatery, Barbusa. I’m also binging on ‘You’ season one and two because it’s just that good.
Curated by G. James Daichendt, a professor of art history at Point Loma Nazarene University, this exhibition features the work of artists addressing diverse issues with a goal of empowering and pushing political ideas into the street, with the exhibit organized into categories that include emotion and beauty, humor and manipulation of media. Runs through June 21.
@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org
Five skilled bartenders — some with zero experience in drag — slip into stilettos, slap on some makeup and compete head-to-head in this fundraising battle for the San Diego LGBT Center. Contestants compete in categories that includes swimsuit, evening wear and talent.
@ The Observatory, North Park, tantrumstiaras.org