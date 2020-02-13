This weekend: Jason Mraz’s musical ‘Shine,’ Harlem Globetrotters, 5K Paw Walk in the Garden and much more

Opening 2.15: “Griselda Rosas: Regata Abscisa”

Inspired by the Oceanside Public Library’s Big Read selection, Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea, this exhibition features the work of artist Griselda Rosas, who takes on issues of migration and commerce between the U.S. and Mexico, highlighting the breakdown of class and race post-colonialism. Runs through May 24.

@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org

Untitled, 2019