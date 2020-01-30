From Vanderpump book signing to Wolf Parade, here are the weekend events you can’t miss out on

This weekend’s top events include Fistfights With Wolves, “A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham,” San Diego Black Film Festival, and more.
Get ready for a night packed with San Diego musical prowess. Headliner Fistfights With Wolves, a progressive rock eight-piece band based in Mira Mesa, will hit the stage with three other local talents: Belladon, Le Ra and Moans.
@ Music Box, Little Italy, musicboxsd.com
From funk band MOANS at Music Box on Thursday to jazzy pop artist Salami Rose Joe Louis at The Che Cafe Collective on Saturday, I’m stoked to hear some of my favorite San Diego musicians this weekend.
The rising and wide-ranging young choreographer Abraham draws on his background in music and visual arts as well as dance for this set of works performed by his New York-based troupe.
ArtPower at the Balboa Theatre, Gaslamp Quarter. artpower.ucsd.edu
Over 100 independent black films will be screened, with a focus on comedy, drama, documentaries and animation. The five-day festival also features panel discussions, an awards dinner and a variety of mixers and industry parties.
@ Theatre Box San Diego, Gaslamp Quarter, sdbff.com
Mix it up with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, stars of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, at this book signing party for their new cocktail recipe book, Fancy AF: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.
@ Side Bar, Gaslamp, nightout.com
I’m a reality TV junkie who loves a good cocktail, so I’ll be at Side Bar on Friday night celebrating the launch of “Fancy AF: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers,” the new cocktail book from Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules.”
After a five-year hiatus, the Canadian indie rockers reunited in 2016 and released their fourth full-length album on Sub Pop Records, Cry Cry Cry, a year later. Their fifth, the upcoming Thin Mind, is set for release later this month.
@ Belly Up, Solana Beach bellyup.com
Fresh Pots, a music discovery community, has teamed up with The Che Cafe Collective to host its debut festival. Enjoy tunes from nine San Diego-based artists — including headliner Warish, an Oceanside-based rock band whose frontman is Riley Hawk, son of legendary skater Tony Hawk’s son.
@ The Che Cafe Collective, La Jolla (UCSD), freshpotsmusic.com
Expect to see stunts and tricks featuring the legendary Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Obsessed and more. Behind the wheel of these 12,000-pound machines are trained, world-class drivers who will test the limits of these machines capable of doing doughnuts, backflips, wheelies, high-jumps and crashes. Four trucks will make their San Diego debut, including the first-ever diesel-powered truck — BroDozer. Meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and see the trucks up close at the Monster Jam Pit Party.
@ Petco Park, East Village, monsterjam.com
With new sculptures by artists Joanne Hayakawa and Jeff Irwin, this exhibition features ceramic work that includes sound and moving parts from the former and the manipulation of nature by humanity from the latter. Exhibit runs through Feb. 29.
@ R.B. Stevenson Gallery, La Jolla, rbstevensongallery.com
Fans of art, history, science and nature can score half-price admission to more than 40 local museums during this month-long celebration of San Diego’s diverse culture. Happening through Feb. 29.
@ Museums throughout the county. sandiegomuseumcouncil.org
On Saturday I’m meeting with my Grandpa, Sonny Vaccaro, who had a close relationship with Kobe Byrant and family and who introduced Kobe to me at a younger age. We are going to spend time honoring my biggest role model and idol, Kobe, in L.A. around the Staples Center area.