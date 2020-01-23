Get planning! This weekend’s calendar is packed with festivals, food and shows

San Diego’s top events include Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live, Taste of Eastlake, Chinese New Year Festival and much more.
Starting 1.23: “The Great Leap”
Cygnet stages the local premiere of the high-profile play by another nationally renowned UCSD playwriting grad, Lauren Yee. This one is partly inspired by her own dad’s adventures in the world of basketball. Runs through Feb. 16.
@ Cygnet Theatre, Old Town. cygnettheatre.com
1.23-25: Sklar Brothers
Comedian duo known for Sklarbro Country podcast and Better Call Saul hit the San Diego comedy scene for the weekend.
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com
Through 1.26: San Diego Restaurant Week
More than 180 of the county’s best restaurants offer limited-time prix fixe menus during this eight-day celebration of San Diego’s culinary scene.
@ Restaurants throughout the county, sandiegorestaurantweek.com
1.23-26: San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show
Meet marine vendors, attend boating seminars and scope out the latest nautical products and services at this annual event that brings together the biggest brands on the water.
@ Sunroad Resort Marina, Harbor Island, bigbayboatshow.com
1.23-26: Farmers Insurance Open
The world’s best golfers (and thousands of ogling admirers) return to Torrey Pines as the PGA Tour makes its annual stop in America’s Finest City.
@ Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, farmersinsuranceopen.com
1.24-26: Seventh annual San Diego Caffeine Crawl
Grab your java-loving friends spend a day getting buzzed by choosing one of 10 distinct routes to several of the city’s best coffeehouses, cafes, roasters and importers.
@ Coffeehouses throughout the county, caffeinecrawl.com
1.24-26: San Diego Tet Festival
The city’s longest running Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival returns with the Miss Vietnam of San Diego Pageant, two stages of competitive singing and hundreds of merchants and food vendors from around the world.
@ Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa, sdtet.com
1.24-26: “Shen Yun”
You’ve seen the leaflets; now check out the ubiquitous (and much-memed) show, which brings its large-scale tableaux of Chinese dance to greater San Diego twice this month, first to Escondido and then to downtown.
@ California Center for the Arts, Escondido and San Diego Civic Theatre, downtown. shenyun.com
Starting 1.25: “Chiachio and Giannone”
Artists Leo Chiachio and Daniel Giannone live and work together as partners in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The trained painters now use threads and fabric as their medium to create textile mosaics that celebrate a new form of the family portrait, drawing from their own life together and referencing LGBT artists and their legacy in Latin America. Runs through March 21.
@ Lux Art Institute, luxartinstitute.org
1.25: 25th Annual Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge
One of California’s longest-running paddlesport races returns, challenging athletes of all ages and experience levels to paddle their way across Mission Bay.
@ Bonita Cove, Mission Bay, hanohano.com
1.25: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live
Watch robots riff on cheesy B movies as the cult-classic television show takes its uproarious act on the road one final time.
@ Balboa Theatre, Downtown, sandiegotheatres.org
1.25: Taste of Eastlake
Sporting a “Back to the ’80s” theme and featuring bites from an array of Eastlake’s best eateries, South Bay’s annual foodie fest returns with local libations and a lineup of live entertainment.
@ The Venue at Eastlake, Eastlake, eefkids.org
1.25-26: San Diego Cat Show
More than 400 felines from 40-plus breeds compete in beauty and agility contests at this sprawling cat expo that features speakers, exhibitors and the opportunity to adopt your own kitty.
@ Del Mar Fairgrounds, Del Mar, sandiegocat.org
1.25-26: Chinese New Year Festival
Ushering in the Year of the Rat, this two-day celebration includes art and cultural performances alongside crafts, calligraphy classes and an assortment of authentic Asian food.
@ International Cottages, Balboa Park, houseofchinasd.com