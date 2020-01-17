Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Martin Luther King Jr. honored in annual parade

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the United States in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(John Gastaldo / San Diego Union-Tribune)

The event happens Sunday along Harbor Drive

By Lisa Deaderick
Jan. 17, 2020
7:05 AM
In his 1967 Christmas sermon on peace, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “If we are to have peace on earth, our ... loyalties must transcend our race, our tribe, our class, and our nation; and this means we must develop a world perspective.” Join others in the San Diego community in honoring the life and work of Dr. King and his fight for civil rights during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, organized by the Zeta Sigma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., of which he was a member. The parade features plenty of floats, high school marching bands, drill teams, fraternities and sororities, churches and community organizations.

40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Along Harbor Drive between Grape Street and Broadway, and on Broadway between Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway, in downtown San Diego. (619) 709-4259 or (619) 354-0669. alpha-zsl.org/mlkdayparade.html

Lisa Deaderick
Lisa Deaderick writes about influential San Diegans for the One-on-One series that runs on Saturday and Sunday in The San Diego Union-Tribune. She also covers local events for Night & Day, and the South + East County section on Thursday. A Chula Vista native, Lisa graduated from Bethune-Cookman University in Florida and Columbia University in New York, and has worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune since 2008.
