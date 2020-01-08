Springboard Music Festival, ‘The Maids’ and more — you have to see this weekend’s top events

This weekend’s events include Springboard Music Festival, San Diego Brew Festival, Padres FanFest, Resolution Run and more.
1.9-11: Springboard Music Festival
Forty emerging musical acts receive two days of mentorship from renowned experts, then show off what they’ve learned at live shows during the neighborhoodwide Band & Brew Crawl.
Venues throughout Ocean Beach, springboardwest.com
1.10: Jim Jefferies
Known for: Legit, The Jim Jefferies Show, political humor (from an Australian perspective)
@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org
1.10-12: “The Maids”
The nomadic Nervous Theatre transits through San Diego with its touring production of Jean Genet’s provocative classic about a pair of maids who role-play a murder plot.
Nervous Theatre at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center, downtown, nervoustheatre.com/the-maids
Starting 1.10: “Babette’s Feast”
After an earlier postponement, Lamb’s puts up the stage adaptation of Isak Dinesen’s short story (which also inspired an Oscar-winning 1987 movie); the piece focuses on a French refugee who transforms a Norwegian village with help from a bountiful feast. Through Feb. 16.
Lamb’s Players Theatre, Coronado, lambsplayers.org
Starting 1.10: “A Chorus Line”
The 1970s-vintage “singular sensation” of a musical gets its kicks again with this revival of the piece about big Broadway dreams. Through March 22.
@ Welk Resorts Theatre, Escondido. sandiegotickets.welkresorts.com
1.11: Eighth annual San Diego Brew Festival
Indulge in unlimited samples of 150 craft beers from 70 local and international breweries during this day that also features a flurry of food trucks and loads of live music.
Liberty Station NTC Park, Point Loma, sandiegobeerfest.com
1.11: Padres FanFest
Score autographs, attend Q&A sessions and enjoy an assortment of interactive experiences at this free event that supports our city’s Major League team.
Petco Park, East Village, padres.com
1.11: 13th annual Resolution Run
Burn off heaps of holiday calories during a scenic 5K, 10K or half-marathon concluding with a freebie-filled wellness village.
Tecolote Shores, Mission Bay Park, resolutionrun.com
1.11: Miranda Sings
Known for: YouTube videos, red lipstick, Selp-Helf
@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org
1.11: Gary Gulman
Known for: The Great Depresh, making depression and anxiety funny
@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com
1.11: Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino
Known for: chain-smoking, loving the Philadelphia Eagles
@ The Comedy Palace, thecomedypalace.com
1.11-1.19: BIGA’s Pig Roast and Local Libations Week Kick-Off
Sixth Avenue’s acclaimed Italian bistro kicks off the city’s second annual Local Libations Week and simultaneously celebrates four years in business by roasting a hog in honor of the area folks who cultivate organic ingredients for the restaurant’s recipes.
Biga, Gaslamp Quarter, farmtoforksd.com
Starting 1.11: “Contemporary California Sculpture”
Sparks Gallery collaborates once again with the National Sculpture Society for a show that features works by sculptors in Southern California and the San Francisco area. The subjects and material vary but each artist will showcase a three-dimensional piece with a contemporary twist. Through March 29.
@ Sparks Gallery, sparksgallery.com
Starting 1.11: OMA Artist Alliance Annual Member Show
New Year, new artwork, anyone? The talented artists in the Oceanside Museum of Art’s Artist Alliance are bringing some of their best (and most affordable) pieces to Ashton Gallery. Find some local art to take home and class up the place. Through Feb. 7,
@ Ashton Gallery, ashtonartgallery.com
Starting 1.11: “The Tonic of Wildness”
From studying chemical engineering to art history, photographer Marie Tartar presents her underwater photography alongside the work of ethical wildlife and landscape photographer Trai Anfield and her terrestrial and wildlife work in this two-woman show. (Tartar will walk art lovers through her work on Jan. 18 at the Escondido gallery.) Through Feb. 15.
@ Photographer’s Eye Collective, thephotographerseyecollective.com
Starting 1.11: “Endangered: Exploring California’s Changing Ecosystems with coinciding Finding Heaven in Hellhole Canyon”
Both the beauty and destruction of local flora and fauna in our region is the focus of the artwork in Endangered, while the glory of open space in Valley Center’s Hellhole Canyon is depicted artistically in Finding Heaven. Through March 8.
@ California Center for the Arts, Escondido, artcenter.org/museum
1.12: Jen Kirkman
“I think the whole tattoo thing is a lot like kids. Like, first of all, some people want one, some people want none, and some people want a bunch until it’s all over their arms and it looks like a lot of work. But you go to a place, you lay down, there’s a lot of pain and you’re like, ‘God, I hope I love it. It is permanent.’” — Jen Kirkman on Just Keep Livin’?
@ American Comedy Company, americancomedyco.com
Through 1.12: “Dear Evan Hansen”
A misunderstood letter, family troubles and teenage angst drive this touring Broadway hit, with songs by Oscar and Tony winners Pasek & Paul.
Broadway/San Diego, downtown. broadwaysd.com