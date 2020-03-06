Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Switch up your brunch routine! Cafe Gratitude and Punch Bowl Social offer new breakfast menus

CG P Content Spinach Olive Quiche 02.jpg
Content Spinach Olive Quiche.
(Courtesy of Cafe Gratitude)

Both San Diego eateries introduce new dishes to start your morning with

By Carolina Gusman
March 6, 2020
11:54 AM
Share

Cafe Gratitude has launched plant-based morning offerings for the health-conscious foodie and breakfast lover. Here’s the lineup: hospitable chicken & waffles plated with chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, maple syrup and cashew coconut whipped cream; spinach and olive quiche, packed with Just Egg (a plant-based egg mixture), Kalamata olives, tomato, onion, cashew feta and spicy aioli, along with a side salad with pickled carrots; hearty house-made tofu scramble, with sautéed mushrooms and spinach, cherry tomato confit, smashed breakfast potatoes, toasted country levain (or sourdough) and roasted strawberries; bellow baked Italian frittata with house-made marinara, almond coconut burrata, tomato confit, focaccia crostini, gremolata (herb condiment) and garlic breadcumbs; sustained multigrain turmeric oatmeal, made with buckwheat, steel cut oats, red quinoa, ginger, banana, roasted strawberries, hemp seeds, maple toasted seeds, and your choice of almond or coconut milk; and in-house baked gentle banana bread.

1980 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 736-5077. cafegratitude.com

Chicken and Waffles (3).jpg
Chicken and Waffles are on the brunch menu at Punch Bowl Social.
(Courtesy Amber Boutwell)

Punch Bowl Social does brunch, offering a full food and drink spread in addition to bowling, arcade games and karaoke. Recommendations include monkey bread (pull-apart cinnamon sugar-dusted sweet rolls, salted caramel sauce, cream cheese frosting); mile-high granola (brûléed honeyed Greek yogurt, hemp and flax seed granola, seasonal fresh fruit); barbacoa brisket hash (slow-roasted beef brisket, hash browns, roasted sweet potatoes, soft thyme onions, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce); and beverages like Strawberry Daiquiri or High Fashion, made with Aperol, house-made grapefruit syrup, fresh lemon juice and sparkling water.

Advertisement

Seating starts at 9 a.m. weekends. 1485 E St., San Diego. (619) 452-3352. punchbowlsocial.com

Eat | Drink Restaurants
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter

PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
Carolina Gusman
Follow Us
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
More on the Subject
Advertisement