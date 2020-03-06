Switch up your brunch routine! Cafe Gratitude and Punch Bowl Social offer new breakfast menus

Cafe Gratitude has launched plant-based morning offerings for the health-conscious foodie and breakfast lover. Here’s the lineup: hospitable chicken & waffles plated with chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, maple syrup and cashew coconut whipped cream; spinach and olive quiche, packed with Just Egg (a plant-based egg mixture), Kalamata olives, tomato, onion, cashew feta and spicy aioli, along with a side salad with pickled carrots; hearty house-made tofu scramble, with sautéed mushrooms and spinach, cherry tomato confit, smashed breakfast potatoes, toasted country levain (or sourdough) and roasted strawberries; bellow baked Italian frittata with house-made marinara, almond coconut burrata, tomato confit, focaccia crostini, gremolata (herb condiment) and garlic breadcumbs; sustained multigrain turmeric oatmeal, made with buckwheat, steel cut oats, red quinoa, ginger, banana, roasted strawberries, hemp seeds, maple toasted seeds, and your choice of almond or coconut milk; and in-house baked gentle banana bread.

1980 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 736-5077. cafegratitude.com

Chicken and Waffles are on the brunch menu at Punch Bowl Social. (Courtesy Amber Boutwell)

Punch Bowl Social does brunch, offering a full food and drink spread in addition to bowling, arcade games and karaoke. Recommendations include monkey bread (pull-apart cinnamon sugar-dusted sweet rolls, salted caramel sauce, cream cheese frosting); mile-high granola (brûléed honeyed Greek yogurt, hemp and flax seed granola, seasonal fresh fruit); barbacoa brisket hash (slow-roasted beef brisket, hash browns, roasted sweet potatoes, soft thyme onions, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce); and beverages like Strawberry Daiquiri or High Fashion, made with Aperol, house-made grapefruit syrup, fresh lemon juice and sparkling water.

Seating starts at 9 a.m. weekends. 1485 E St., San Diego. (619) 452-3352. punchbowlsocial.com