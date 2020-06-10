Quarantini of the Week: Penicillin by Cloak & Petal
Bartender: Faisal Asseri
3/4 oz lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
1/2 oz honey syrup
1/2 oz ginger juice (freshly squeezed)
2 oz Glenfiddich 15 Year
Float of Islay Scotch
Candied ginger garnish (optional)
