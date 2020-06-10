Quarantini of the Week: Penicillin by Cloak & Petal

Join PACIFIC by trying this recipe at home and sharing it with us. Plus, enter the contest on PACIFIC’s Facebook page for a chance to win a $50* gift card to Cloak & Petal to try the cocktail for yourself.

Penicillin by Cloak & Petal

Bartender: Faisal Asseri

3/4 oz lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

1/2 oz honey syrup

1/2 oz ginger juice (freshly squeezed)

2 oz Glenfiddich 15 Year

Float of Islay Scotch

Candied ginger garnish (optional)

*One lucky winner will win a $50 gift card to Cloak & Petal by entering the contest on PACIFIC’s Facebook page and tagging a friend or sharing the post promoting this cocktail of the week. Winner will be chosen at random on week from the post date.