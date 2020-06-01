MilagroMondays: Cocktails to make at home with Milagro Tequila

Need a pick me up to your Monday at home routine? Then join PACIFIC for Milagro Mondays!

Here are eight cocktail recipes to make with Milagro Tequila to elevate your (virtual) happy hour at home. Try making one of these cocktails with PACIFIC each Monday, or create your own Milagro Mondays inspired cocktails at home and share them with us.

Post a photo of your Milagro drink and tag and hashtag #MilagroMondays for a chance to win a $250 gift card*.

Need a bottle of Milagro, but don’t want to leave your house? No problem! Visit drizly.com or download the Drizly app to your phone. New users save $5 on their purchase of Milagro with code STANDFAST, courtesy of Drizly.

THE FRESHEST MARGARITA

2 parts Milagro Silver

3/4 part agave nectar

1 part fresh lime juice

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

The Freshest Margarita

WATERMELON PATCH

2 parts Milagro Silver

1 part fresh lime juice

3/4 part oregano simple syrup

4 chunks watermelon

Muddle fruit and herbs in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh oregano leaf, pink peppercorn and coarse salt rim.

PALOMA ROSADA

2 parts Milagro Silver

1/2 part fresh lime juice

3 parts pink grapefruit soda

Using a lime wedge, wet the rim of the glass and salt half the rim. Add ice, tequila and soda. Squeeze a wedge of lime and discard. Garnish with a thin grapefruit wheel.

Paloma Rosada

MERCADITO

2 parts Milagro Silver

3/4 part agave nectar

1 part fresh lime juice

4 slices cucumber

1 pinch cilantro

Muddle cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño slice in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with

cucumber slice and cilantro sprig.

MARGARITA MINERALIZADA

2 parts Milagro Silver

1/2 part agave nectar

1 part fresh lime juice

Pour all ingredients except soda into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass with a salted rim. Top with flavored soda of choice and garnish with a lime wheel.

Margarita Mineralizada

PRICKLY COOLER

1 1/2 parts Milagro Silver

3/4 part prickly pear juice

1 part fresh lime juice

3/4 part agave nectar

3 parts club soda

1 pinch Mexican ground cinnamon

Combine all ingredients except club soda and shake well. Top with club soda and garnish with lime wheel and/or cinnamon stick.

SPICY MARGARITA

1 1/2 part Milagro Silver

1/2 part Ancho Chile Liqueur

1/2 part light agave nectar

1 part fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass.

Spicy Margarita

AGAVE LIMONDA

1 1/2 parts Milagro Silver

3/4 part agave lemonade

1 pinch cilantro

Build in a Collins glass over ice and stir. Garnish with micro cilantro and lemon wheel.

*One lucky winner who posts photos of their Milagro cockatils to Instagram using #MilagroMondays, will win a $250 visa gift card, courtesy of PACIFIC. The Winner will be chosen at random via Instagram on Friday, July 31, 2020.

