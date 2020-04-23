Cinco to go: How to host the ultimate fiesta in your home for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo (aka Drinko de Mayo) is upon us, but do you know the real meaning behind the holiday? Often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept 16), Cinco de Mayo actually honors Mexico’s victory during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. The holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, and since we can’t hit the streets to celebrate, here’s how you can throw a fiesta in your own home to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday!



1. Good food to go

We’ve compiled a list of local bars and restaurants offering take-out and delivery services below. Things are constantly changing, so make sure to call in advance to confirm availability and ask about Taco Tuesday specials.

South San Diego

710 Beach Club, Pacific Beach

710bc.com

Rockin Baja, Old Town

rockinbaja.com

Cafe Coyote, Old Town

cafecoyoteoldtown.com

King & Queen Cantina, Little Italy

kingandqueencantina.com

McGregor’s Alehouse, Mission Valley

mcgregorssandiego.com

Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Bonita & National City

karinasseafood.com

Papagayos, Eastlake

papagayoseastlake.com

TJ Oyster Bar, Bonita

tjoyster.com

Baja Oyster & Sushi Bar, Imperial Beach

bajaoysterandsushibarsd.com

Casa de Pico, La Mesa

casadepico.com

Murrietas, Bonita

Murrietas Yelp

Hacienda Casa Blanca, El Cajon

haciendacasablanca.biz

Casa Machado, Kearny Mesa

casamachadomex.com

The Smoking Gun, downtown

smokinggunsd.com

North San Diego

Las Olas, Carlsbad

lasolasmex.com

En Fuego Cantina, Del Mar

enfuegocantina.com

Rookies Sports Bar, Oceanside

iloverookies.com

Players Sports Grill, Poway & San Marcos

playerssportsbar.com

Rockin Baja, Oceanside

rockinbaja.com/oceanside-harbor

Culichi Town, Vista

culichitowns.com

El Rinconcito, Vista

elrinconcitovista.com

Norte, Vista

norterestaurant.com

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Carlsbad

atgarcias.com

Barrio, Carlsbad

barriocarlsbad.com

Cocina del Charro, Escondido

cocinadelcharro.com

2. Beers and cheers

Here are some drinks to spice up your (at-home) fiesta.

Pacifico - keep it simple with a nice cold can.

Modelo Mango Chile Michelada - just add Tajin or salt on the rim and pour over ice!

Corona Hard Seltzer - choose between lime, mango, cherry or blackberry lime.

3. Taco ‘bout a good time!

Play some mariachi or other Mexican music to set the mood for your (at-home) fiesta.

