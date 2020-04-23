Cinco to go: How to host the ultimate fiesta in your home for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo (aka Drinko de Mayo) is upon us, but do you know the real meaning behind the holiday? Often confused with Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept 16), Cinco de Mayo actually honors Mexico’s victory during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. The holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, and since we can’t hit the streets to celebrate, here’s how you can throw a fiesta in your own home to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday!
1. Good food to go
We’ve compiled a list of local bars and restaurants offering take-out and delivery services below. Things are constantly changing, so make sure to call in advance to confirm availability and ask about Taco Tuesday specials.
South San Diego
710 Beach Club, Pacific Beach
710bc.com
Rockin Baja, Old Town
rockinbaja.com
Cafe Coyote, Old Town
cafecoyoteoldtown.com
King & Queen Cantina, Little Italy
kingandqueencantina.com
McGregor’s Alehouse, Mission Valley
mcgregorssandiego.com
Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Bonita & National City
karinasseafood.com
Papagayos, Eastlake
papagayoseastlake.com
TJ Oyster Bar, Bonita
tjoyster.com
Baja Oyster & Sushi Bar, Imperial Beach
bajaoysterandsushibarsd.com
Casa de Pico, La Mesa
casadepico.com
Murrietas, Bonita
Murrietas Yelp
Hacienda Casa Blanca, El Cajon
haciendacasablanca.biz
Casa Machado, Kearny Mesa
casamachadomex.com
The Smoking Gun, downtown
smokinggunsd.com
North San Diego
Las Olas, Carlsbad
lasolasmex.com
En Fuego Cantina, Del Mar
enfuegocantina.com
Rookies Sports Bar, Oceanside
iloverookies.com
Players Sports Grill, Poway & San Marcos
playerssportsbar.com
Rockin Baja, Oceanside
rockinbaja.com/oceanside-harbor
Culichi Town, Vista
culichitowns.com
El Rinconcito, Vista
elrinconcitovista.com
Norte, Vista
norterestaurant.com
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Carlsbad
atgarcias.com
Barrio, Carlsbad
barriocarlsbad.com
Cocina del Charro, Escondido
cocinadelcharro.com
2. Beers and cheers
Here are some drinks to spice up your (at-home) fiesta.
Pacifico - keep it simple with a nice cold can.
Modelo Mango Chile Michelada - just add Tajin or salt on the rim and pour over ice!
Corona Hard Seltzer - choose between lime, mango, cherry or blackberry lime.
3. Taco ‘bout a good time!
Play some mariachi or other Mexican music to set the mood for your (at-home) fiesta.