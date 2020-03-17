Seven Tullamore D.E.W. recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home

Self-quarantined? Here are seven recipes to make at home with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish Tea-se
2 parts Tullamore D.E.W.
1.5 parts breakfast tea
0.75 part lemon juice
0.75 part simple syrup
Bad Apples
3 oz Tullamore D.E.W.
1 oz Dry Vermouth
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
8 oz sparkling apple cider
Garnish with apple slice
Forbidden Fruit
1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. cider cask finish
1 part aperol
1 dash orange bitters
Irish Coffee
1.5 oz Tullamore D.E.W.
0.5 oz simple syrup
2 oz coffee
0.5 oz half & half
Garnish with chocolate powders
Tully Toddy
2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. cider cask finish
1 cube brown sugar
Top with boiling water
Garnish with lemon and cloves
Irish Whiskey Sour
2 oz Tullamore D.E.W.
3 dashes apple bitters
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup
0.5 oz egg whites
Garnish with orange slice
