Seven Tullamore D.E.W. recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home

Self-quarantined? Here are seven recipes to make at home with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish Tea-se

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W.

1.5 parts breakfast tea

0.75 part lemon juice

0.75 part simple syrup

Bad Apples

3 oz Tullamore D.E.W.

1 oz Dry Vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

8 oz sparkling apple cider

Garnish with apple slice

Forbidden Fruit

1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. cider cask finish

1 part aperol

1 dash orange bitters

Irish Coffee

1.5 oz Tullamore D.E.W.

0.5 oz simple syrup

2 oz coffee

0.5 oz half & half

Garnish with chocolate powders

Tully Toddy

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. cider cask finish

1 cube brown sugar

Top with boiling water

Garnish with lemon and cloves

Irish Whiskey Sour

2 oz Tullamore D.E.W.

3 dashes apple bitters

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz egg whites

Garnish with orange slice

