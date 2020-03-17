Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Seven Tullamore D.E.W. recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home

March 17, 2020
10:17 AM
Self-quarantined? Here are seven recipes to make at home with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish Tea-se

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W.
1.5 parts breakfast tea
0.75 part lemon juice
0.75 part simple syrup

Bad Apples

3 oz Tullamore D.E.W.
1 oz Dry Vermouth
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
8 oz sparkling apple cider
Garnish with apple slice

Forbidden Fruit

1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. cider cask finish
1 part aperol
1 dash orange bitters

Irish Coffee

1.5 oz Tullamore D.E.W.
0.5 oz simple syrup
2 oz coffee
0.5 oz half & half
Garnish with chocolate powders

Tully Toddy

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. cider cask finish
1 cube brown sugar
Top with boiling water
Garnish with lemon and cloves

Irish Whiskey Sour

2 oz Tullamore D.E.W.
3 dashes apple bitters
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup
0.5 oz egg whites
Garnish with orange slice

Want more recipe ideas? Check out the Tullamore D.E.W. drinks that our Tully Time venues created here.

