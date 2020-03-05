Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Sponsored

March Around the Ballpark

eva ballpark map.jpg
March 5, 2020
3:58 PM
Share

Looking for a place to watch the Padres baseball season? Follow the map above to check out these local spots by the ballpark and find the nearest parking lots in East Village!

1. BUB’S AT THE BALLPARK

Bub’s at the Ballpark 9.12 (1).jpg

Nearest parking lot: Ace Parking - 6th and K Parkade
715 J St., bubssandiego.com

Advertisement

2. BLIND BURRO

The Blind Burro.JPG
(coxperry.inc)

Nearest parking lot: Ace Parking - 6th and K Parkade
639 J St., theblindburro.com

3. COFFEE & TEA COLLECTIVE
Nearest parking lot: 7th and Market South
704 J St., coffeeandteacollective.com

Advertisement

4. SOCIAL TAP

Social Tap.jpg

Nearest parking lot: 7th and Market South
815 J St., socialtapeatery.com

5. FIT ATHLETIC
Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave
350 Tenth Ave., fitathletic.com

6. CAFE DE L’ OPERA
Nearest parking lot: 10th and Island
910 J St., cafedelopera.com

7. BASIC BAR & PIZZA

Basic Bar & Pizza 3.JPG
(coxperry.inc)

Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave
410 Tenth Ave., barbasic.com

Advertisement

8. COPA VIDA
Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave
905 J St., copa-vida.com

9. EL PUERTO BY THE PARK

El Puerto 3.jpg

Nearest parking lot: Central Library Garage - 315 11th Ave. (located under the Central Library)
317 Tenth Ave., elpuertobythepark.com

10. THE LIBRARY SHOP
Nearest parking lot: Central Library Garage - 315 11th Ave. (located under the Central Library)
330 Park Blvd., libraryshopsd.org

Learn more at eastvillagesandiego.com
Supported by the East Village Association #EastVillageSD

SponsoredThings To Do
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter

PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
More on the Subject
Advertisement