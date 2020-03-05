March Around the Ballpark

Looking for a place to watch the Padres baseball season? Follow the map above to check out these local spots by the ballpark and find the nearest parking lots in East Village!

1. BUB’S AT THE BALLPARK

Nearest parking lot: Ace Parking - 6th and K Parkade

715 J St., bubssandiego.com

2. BLIND BURRO

Nearest parking lot: Ace Parking - 6th and K Parkade

639 J St., theblindburro.com

3. COFFEE & TEA COLLECTIVE

Nearest parking lot: 7th and Market South

704 J St., coffeeandteacollective.com

4. SOCIAL TAP

Nearest parking lot: 7th and Market South

815 J St., socialtapeatery.com

5. FIT ATHLETIC

Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave

350 Tenth Ave., fitathletic.com

6. CAFE DE L’ OPERA

Nearest parking lot: 10th and Island

910 J St., cafedelopera.com

7. BASIC BAR & PIZZA

Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave

410 Tenth Ave., barbasic.com

8. COPA VIDA

Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave

905 J St., copa-vida.com

9. EL PUERTO BY THE PARK

Nearest parking lot: Central Library Garage - 315 11th Ave. (located under the Central Library)

317 Tenth Ave., elpuertobythepark.com

10. THE LIBRARY SHOP

Nearest parking lot: Central Library Garage - 315 11th Ave. (located under the Central Library)

330 Park Blvd., libraryshopsd.org

