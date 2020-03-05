March Around the Ballpark

Looking for a place to watch the Padres baseball season? Follow the map above to check out these local spots by the ballpark and find the nearest parking lots in East Village!
1. BUB’S AT THE BALLPARK
Nearest parking lot: Ace Parking - 6th and K Parkade
715 J St., bubssandiego.com
2. BLIND BURRO
Nearest parking lot: Ace Parking - 6th and K Parkade
639 J St., theblindburro.com
3. COFFEE & TEA COLLECTIVE
Nearest parking lot: 7th and Market South
704 J St., coffeeandteacollective.com
4. SOCIAL TAP
Nearest parking lot: 7th and Market South
815 J St., socialtapeatery.com
5. FIT ATHLETIC
Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave
350 Tenth Ave., fitathletic.com
6. CAFE DE L’ OPERA
Nearest parking lot: 10th and Island
910 J St., cafedelopera.com
7. BASIC BAR & PIZZA
Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave
410 Tenth Ave., barbasic.com
8. COPA VIDA
Nearest parking lot: Padres Parkade - 440 11th Ave
905 J St., copa-vida.com
9. EL PUERTO BY THE PARK
Nearest parking lot: Central Library Garage - 315 11th Ave. (located under the Central Library)
317 Tenth Ave., elpuertobythepark.com
10. THE LIBRARY SHOP
Nearest parking lot: Central Library Garage - 315 11th Ave. (located under the Central Library)
330 Park Blvd., libraryshopsd.org
