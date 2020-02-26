Where to Watch the Games in March

Looking for a place to catch the basketball games? Check out these local sports bars and restaurants!

BUB’S AT THE BEACH

If you’re looking for the perfect SoCal spot to watch the top teams battle it out during March, look no further than Bub’s at the Beach! Enjoy signature wings, slam-dunk worthy tots, along with a host of drink specials.

PACIFIC BEACH - 1030 Garnet Ave, (858) 270-7269, bubspb.com

COLD BEERS & CHEESEBURGERS

Your go-to spot on gameday with over 30+ Wall-to-Wall TV’s and happy hour on Monday – Friday from 3:00pm – 6:00pm and again from 9:00pm- close. Domestic pints start at $3.50, craft pints start at $4.50 and appetizers start at $7.00! All of their hand-crafted burgers are cooked to order and they use only the freshest ingredients, making them your ideal neighborhood burgerjoint for everything basketball and beyond!

GASLAMP - 322 5th Ave, (619) 546-9292

CARLSBAD - 660 Carlsbad Village Dr, (442) 333-9090

coldbeers.com

DRAFT REPUBLIC

Feel the madness at Draft Republic! Watch your favorite team on 18+ flat screen TV’s and video wall. Choose from a huge selection of beers on tap, craft cocktails and delicious American cuisine. Enjoy their “3 Point Shot” Special featuring Famous Chicken Lollipops, the Draft Republic Burger with parmesan herb fries, side salad and choice of any draft beer for just $23.95. Get your game on with billiards, ping pong, foosball, shuffleboard and arcade games.



CARLSBAD - 5958 Avenida Encinas, (760) 448-4627, draftrepubliccarlsbad.com

LA JOLLA - 4282 Esplanade Court, (858) 450-1400, draftrepublic.com

THE LOCAL PACIFIC BEACH

Watch all the games in March by the beach! 27 HDTVs, new food menu and one of the largest selections of quality draft beers in town!

PACIFIC BEACH - 809 Thomas Ave, (858) 263-7475, thelocalpb.com

MAVERICKS BEACH CLUB

Located a block from the sand in Pacific Beach, Mavericks is a multi-level entertainment complex that captures and celebrates California’s infectious surf culture! Known as one of San Diego’s top party destinations, the 15,000 sq. foot property is ideal for day and nighttime fun, with five indoor and outdoor bars, 38 TV’s, patio games and Baja-inspired fare and sips.

PACIFIC BEACH - 860 Garnet Ave, (858) 999-0348, maverickssd.com

THE DECK AT MOONSHINE FLATS

The Deck at Moonshine Flats is the ultimate game day destination featuring smokehouse BBQ, fun cocktails and backyard games in an open air venue. In addition to happy hour, enjoy food and drink specials offered daily with brunch served every weekend.Watch all the madness on the big projector or on one of the 16 LED screens equipped with state of-the-art A/V set up.

GASLAMP - 335 6th Ave, (619) 255-7625, thedecksd.com