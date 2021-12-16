It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.
78 Images

SPOTTED: 12.11.21 DAY.MVS in the Park

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with Claude VonStroke on Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.

It was a packed house at the latest DAY.MVS in the Park concert with headliner Claude VonStroke, along with Sonny Fodera, John Summit, Vintage Culture and more on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Petco Park.  (Arlene Ibarra)

1/78