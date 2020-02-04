56 Images
SPOTTED: 1.31.20 “Fancy AF” Book Signing with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” got their drink on with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at a book signing for their new cocktail book, “Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers” at Side Bar nightclub on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Arlene Ibarra/ )
1/56