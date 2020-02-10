Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Oxford Social Club Third Anniversary
43 Images

SPOTTED: 02.08.20 Oxford Social Club Third Anniversary

Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
Oxford Social Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate its third anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.  (Isiah Jones/ )
1/43