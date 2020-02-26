CRSSD festival fashion tips with Samm Jandrisch

Samm Jandrisch is all about balance. By day, the stylish 23-year-old is an employee at a local project management software company. But by night (and on weekends), Samm’s a trendsetter with nearly 50,000 Instagram followers who regularly shares her many adventures with her fans. From boozy brunches with friends and traveling the world to cheering on her favorite teams and dancing the day (and night) away at music festivals, Samm likes showcasing her “real” life, versus the highly commercialized version of life that many others on Instagram like to promote.

Samm’s also a music festival veteran, having attended Nocturnal Wonderland, Lightning in a Bottle, Coachella, many HARD/Insomniac events and A Summer Story in Madrid. But her favorite is San Diego’s very own CRSSD Festival, a two-day, twice-a-year celebration of house, electronic and dance music.

Because the spring version of the CRSSD Festival happens this month, we checked in with Samm to get her top festival tips and talk trends we’re likely see this year at Waterfront Park.

Where are you from and where do you live now?

I was born in Winnipeg, Canada (dual citizenship, baby!). However, I grew up in North Dakota (Midwest shout out), moved to Seattle in 2012 with my family where I finished high school, then moved to San Diego in 2014 to attend San Diego State University. I’ve been in San Diego now for almost six years and currently live in Pacific Beach.

What do you hope your audience takes away from following you at @sammjandrisch?

This tends to change over time for me. If you were to ask me a few years ago, I would say I hope they discover brands and products that they find value in. While that is still true, things have shifted for me a little. Today, I hope that when they see my posts, they see something refreshing and real — almost normal, if you will. I’ve taken a big step back from the “influencer” world and am now just focused on sharing moments from my life, whether that be my favorite food spots, date nights with my boyfriend or some selfies here and there. Whenever I’m scrolling through Insta, sometimes it’s nice to get a peek into what someone’s life is actually like (not what the paid partnership wants it to look like).

Samm Jandrisch moved to San Diego in 2014 to attend San Diego State University. (Courtesy photo)

What’s your favorite thing about CRSSD specifically?

I like that it showcases everything that San Diego is about. The sunsets, the music, the brands and views are what makes San Diego one of the best places in the country. They do an amazing job of scaling the event to a mass crowd while keeping the local vibes.



Who are you most looking forward to seeing this year?

I always look forward to seeing Chris Lake — he always throws down. But if you won’t be at Sacha Robotti this year, you’re missing out — trust me!

Describe your CRSSD wardrobe in years past:

I always have to have a new outfit for CRSSD. I’d describe my style as funky and one-of-a-kind … I love having something unique!

Samm Jandrisch, right, poses with a friend at Waterfront Park. (Courtesy photo)

What trends do you expect to see this year at CRSSD?

Obviously, the ‘90s trend is still in full swing and I think we’ll see a lot of funky renditions on that this festival season: matching sets, bold colors and monochrome looks. I think athletic brands are also finding their way into the scene (think Adidas, Nike, etc.).

What will you be wearing to CRSSD?

My No. 1 rule when it comes to CRSSD outfits is that it needs to be comfortable. If I can’t get down low and dance with it on, it’s not happening. You will probably be able to catch me in a fun kimono and a matching set this year, always with a pair of Docs.

Samm Jandrisch’s number one rule for festival outfits: comfort. (Courtesy photo)

Any fashion tips for CRSSD?

Stealing from my previously mentioned rule, my top tip is to be comfortable. It’s a long day and night of grooving — so make sure your shoes are broken in and you can dance freely!

Tip No. 2: If you have one killer outfit and can’t choose when to wear it, always go with Saturday. If you’re doing the whole weekend, chances are you’ll want to sleep in a little on Sunday morning and won’t have as much energy when getting ready. Go all out for day one and have a few backups for day two in case you’re in a rush.

No. 3: Plan for the weather, but don’t revolve your outfit around it. Whenever I go to festivals, I always buy a sweatshirt there if I need it. You get a fun souvenir and you don’t need to worry about carrying around extra stuff into the festival.

No. 4: Don’t take your outfits too seriously. Festivals, CRSSD especially, are places to showcase your unique style and throw on that extra accessory. Have fun with your looks!

Finally, No. 5 is to wear whatever YOU feel comfortable in and what YOU love! You want to be present and able to enjoy the music, so worrying about what other people think about your outfit will take away from the experience. Also — it’s so much more fun to dance around when you’re feeling yourself.

Follow Samm Jandrisch at @sammjandrisch (49.1K followers).