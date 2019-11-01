Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Good Influencer

Craft Beer
Saint Archer Brewing’s San Diego-based ad to air Sunday during the ‘Big Game’
Commercial shot in locations around San Diego, from Ocean Beach to Interstate 5
Music
Del Mar singer and ‘The Voice’ finalist Kendra Checketts is obsessed with Grammy-award winner Billie Eillish
When local singer Kendra Checketts was one of the final 24 candidates on NBC’s “The Voice” last spring, she was invited to choose a song to perform.
Good Influencer
Paint the town with Phoebe Cornog and Roxy Prima
This month’s Good Influencers talk about their creative projects Ladies Who Paint, Drunk On Lettering, and Pandr Design Co.
TV
‘Schitt’s Creek’ has a trailer for ‘The Crows Have Eyes 3.’ And it’s bonkers
Moira Rose is back in the trailer for “The Crows Have Eyes 3,” the long-anticipated movie within the show “Schitt’s Creek,” starring Catherine O’Hara.
Arts | Culture
Becca Kufrin: from breakup to bliss
After crushing breakup, Becca Kufrin pulls herself from reality TV wreckage to find a new on-screen match — and aims to help others find their Valentine in The Bachelor Live on Stage.
