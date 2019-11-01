Good Influencer

Advertisement
Commercial shot in locations around San Diego, from Ocean Beach to Interstate 5
When local singer Kendra Checketts was one of the final 24 candidates on NBC’s “The Voice” last spring, she was invited to choose a song to perform.
This month’s Good Influencers talk about their creative projects Ladies Who Paint, Drunk On Lettering, and Pandr Design Co.
Moira Rose is back in the trailer for “The Crows Have Eyes 3,” the long-anticipated movie within the show “Schitt’s Creek,” starring Catherine O’Hara.
After crushing breakup, Becca Kufrin pulls herself from reality TV wreckage to find a new on-screen match — and aims to help others find their Valentine in The Bachelor Live on Stage.
Photos from a day spent with Becca Kufrin and her fiance, Garret Yrigoyen, in Little Italy.
The Grammy Awards are billed as ‘music’s biggest night.’ This year’s edition is historic, both because of its top young nominees and the controversy regarding the Recording Academy, under whose auspices the Grammys are presented.
Surprised you may be to see this adorable, once-in-a-lifetime photo of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and his grandchild, Baby Yoda.
The Pendry’s upscale sports bar hosts viewing nights every Monday through March.
Betty White got a sweet and funny message on Twitter from her “Proposal” costars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds to mark her 98th birthday Friday.
The 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced Monday at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time and will be streamed live on the academy’s social platforms.More Coverage
Tom Hanks, Kate McKinnon, Patricia Arquette, Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, intentionally or not, produced the must-see moments of the 2020 Golden Globes.
The Colombian-born star has won two Grammy Awards and 23 Latin Grammy Awards. Here are all the dates for his 2020 Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour
Rancho Valencia and Fairmont Grand Del Mar are among just four California hotels that were ranked within the top 25 hotels in the U.S.
Piacere Mio in South Park and Juniper & Ivy in Little Italy lead local picks by Yelp diners
Soapy Joe’s Imperial Beach offers free weddings on Feb. 14.
Top music performances in San Diego this week include Dermot Kennedy, The New Pornographers, Caifanes, Atmosphere, Armin van Buuren and Tritonal.
Ready to move into the apartment or condo of your dreams? Check out the properties on the following pages to see some of the city’s hottest developments and their top-of-the-line amenities. Happy hunting!
Five Hendrick’s Gin recipes to wow your guests at your next soirée.
Organizing a party this holiday season? These local venues can take the pain out of planning.
