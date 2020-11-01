Welcome to November’s Black & takeover

Can you believe it’s November?

For this election month, and to kick off the holiday season, Pacific once again partners with Black & Magazine, a local publication that’s been covering stories for and about the Black community since 2018.

In this month’s takeover, you’ll find a mix of political and holiday articles — from what will happen if California gets rid of cash bail, to virtual storytimes with “Cocoa Santa” so that children of color can have a Christmas moment with a Santa who looks like them.

Black & Magazine is published and edited by Chida Rebecca, and she selected the main stories on the site today. The first part of the of the articles are on Pacific, but please support the magazine by reading the full stories on the blackandmagazine site (links are also found in the articles).

We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Black & Magazine, and I hope readers from Black & continue to visit and engage with Pacific, too.