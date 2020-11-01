The podcast every Black woman needs to subscribe to: ‘Therapy for Black Girls’

Since the beginning of quarantine, background noise has become an essential complement for all of my tasks from working to Facetiming.

While scrolling to find a new music playlist, I stumbled upon “Therapy for Black Girls,” a podcast specifically designed to address the issues Black women face. The podcast is offered on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify all for free.

The hidden gem is approaching its 200th episode in a few months.

This much-needed space for healing provides Black women with light, hour-long talks on hard to swallow and usually taboo topics like “Black Girls Get Eating Disorders?” and “Managing Grief.” Episodes are posted weekly and center around fun topics like “Can Molly and Issa Recover?” as well as current issues that may affect mental health like “Managing Anxiety About The Coronavirus.” One of my favorite episodes is Session 44: “Perfectionism,” full of gems about where it comes from and how it can block the joy in your life.

“Therapy for Black Girls” was founded by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist based in Atlanta. She is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana, Arkansas State University, and the University of Georgia. Dr. Bradford is also a member of the Advisory Board for the Crisis Text Line and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Continue reading this article on the Black & Magazine website.