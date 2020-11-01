Hey Carter! Books brings holiday cheer with virtual story time for children of color

Hey Carter! Books is spreading the gift of holiday cheer and representation by hosting “Virtual Storytime with Cocoa Santa.”

Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29 and every following Sunday until Christmas, Cocoa Santa will read a book from Hey Carter! Books series. There will also be giveaways and a holiday singalong. Each child who attends the storytime will receive a special gift in the mail from Cocoa Santa that includes a Hey Carter! Books coloring book and a multicultural crayons pack. “Virtual Storytime with Cocoa Santa” is an opportunity for children of color to enjoy a Christmas moment with a Santa who looks like them.

Hey Carter! Books was founded in 2016 and is a black-owned publishing company. Its mission is to provide a representation of Black and Brown boys in children’s books.

Thomisha Booker launched Hey Carter! Books after the birth of her son, Carter, as she was disappointed in the lack of representation in children’s books. Hey Carter! Books focus on building self- identity and confidence in young Black and brown boys. Recently, Thomisha’s work “Brown Boy Joy” was featured in the Netflix original series “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” featuring Jill Scott, Common and Tiffany Haddish. She is the only self-published author among the cast of celebrities and New York Times best-selling authors.

Find story hour times and tickets at the Black & Magazine website.