Black-owned greeting card brand now offers same-day pick up at Walgreens

Culture Greetings, a woman-led and Black-owned greeting card company, announces the launch of a new print-to-store integration partnership with Walgreens.

Through the technology integration with the Walgreens Photo Prints and Store Locator APIs, and in addition to the Culture Greetings‘ mail-to-recipient delivery option, customers will now have the choice to pick up their customized printed greeting cards in any of the 9,277 Walgreens or Duane Reed locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The launching of this new partnership and integration reflects a significant first for the Walgreens API team,” said Andrew Schweinfurth, Manager, Walgreens Developer Relations. “As we welcome Culture Greetings and founder Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, we acknowledge that she is the first African American female founder to join the platform.”

Founded in 2018, Culture Greetings offers more than 2,000 greeting cards featuring imagery centered around and elevating the Black and Brown communities’ voices. Card options span all mainstream and cultural holidays and occasions, life milestones, social justice, LGBTQ+, and photo-card templates for customized personal greetings.

“We are excited be a part of the Walgreens Developer Program,” explains Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, Culture Greetings founder. “As we approach our two-year anniversary, this new integration marks a significant milestone for us, expanding the greeting card aisle, bringing more inclusive options and providing customers with the instant gratification of picking up their customized card within minutes of creating it.”

