Hey family! Marshaun Olaniyan here, your favorite Life and Relationship Strategist. You keep coming back to Marshaun O because you want to be a part of the top 1% of couples that have extraordinary relationships.

Don’t you wish your man could read your mind when it comes to the things you want from him and out of your relationship?

If it were only this easy. Men do not like a lot of emotions thrown at them all at once, so they shy away from a ton of emotional talks. Most men feel exhausted and even less manly when these constant talks are coming his way. This is why he may want to go for a drive after a long talk or remain silent or go hang with the boys. This is also why he hates to hear the phrase, “let’s talk.”

There are three reasons why men hate to hear let’s talk.

The first thing he is going to do is get very defensive because he is wondering what he did wrong, how he failed you or how he let you down. No man wants to think about how he failed his woman or how he let you down. So he is going to get very defensive. He hates hearing the words let’s talk. He hates it. I mean he hates it with a strong passion and starts to go down the list of questions,

What did I do wrong?

How did I fail her now?

What else is it?

He thinks about all of those things. So it is his defense mechanism that is popping up in this very moment.

The second reason why men hate to hear the phrase let’s talk is because he is wondering how long will the talk be?

