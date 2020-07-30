Are you with your soulmate?

Is there such a thing as a soulmate?

How would you know if you are with him or her now?

Could it be possible that you let that person slip away from you?

These types of questions can plague you throughout your lifetime.

If you are not careful with whom you ask or share your thoughts about this topic you could end up believing your soulmate is not out there or is in a relationship with someone else.

Have you ever heard a woman constantly talking about a guy who is taken, that guy she let get away. Now she’s having the hardest time moving on and giving another man a real chance at winning her heart? This is a classic case of her believing that guy, her ex, was her soulmate.

Let’s define soulmate.

According to dictionary.com a soulmate is a person ideally suited to another as a close friend or a romantic partner. If we go by this definition then there is such a thing as a soulmate. Your partner could be the soulmate you never knew you already had.

Let’s discuss 5 ways to determine if you are with your soulmate so he or she never slips away.

1. Are you completely happy and content with your relationship and spouse most times?

This question can help determine if you are just settling for that person you are in a relationship with. How much laughter is heard within your relationship? How often do you two have fun together? When was the last time you did something special for him or her? Can you two talk about anything no matter how big or small without feeling guilt, shame or being misunderstood? Do you feel heard by your spouse?

These questions can help you analyze your relationship and the way you feel about yourself while in the relationship.

2. Does he/she encourage you?

When you go share some wonderful news with your spouse, how is it received? When you’re not sure which direction would be best for you can you ask your spouse for guidance knowing he or she has your best interest at heart? Who do you immediately call to share your great news with? Is it your spouse or someone else? Do you hear more words of praise such as “you’ve got this” or “go get that new account” or anything that tells you your spouse wants to see you succeed? Do you feel you constantly have to prove yourself before the belief is there regarding your abilities?

If you feel anything less than words of encouragement from your spouse even when he or she doesn’t believe in you, you have to keep going. You have to continue to prove this to yourself. It is your vision not anyone else’s.

I had a client who went through this very thing for years. He is an entrepreneur at heart and hated working for other people. He had a 9-5 but often found himself daydreaming about his own company and what his life would look like. He shared his vision with his wife who automatically started asking questions like, what about

insurance, how will we survive, I don’t think it’s a good idea, no, keep your job and a ton of other negative statements.

My client decided he would pursue his dreams anyway.

This put a ton of stress on their marriage for two to four years. However, before this time frame was completed, the husband did start getting contracts and some income started to flow into the home. It wasn’t enough to cover the loss of wages from his 9-5 but he felt even more confident and determined to see his dreams come true.

The more he believed in himself and his ability, the more he approached new business opportunities. The better he became at his craft the more valuable he became to the marketplace. The more valuable he became to the marketplace the more money flowed into his home.

Moving into the present day, he and his wife are very happy and she never brings up the uncertainty from the past. She now encourages him to follow his dreams and goals when he discusses these things with her.

Again you have to follow your heart, your dreams, and your goals. If you continue to pursue them then your spouse will believe in you, your abilities, and trust you even more. This I know first hand.

Continue reading this story at blackandmagazine.com.

(If you want to go even deeper into yourself or into your relationship you can also email marshaun@marshaunolaniyan.com.)

