Pacific Takeovers

A note about Pacific’s ‘Black &' takeover

When I joined Pacific just about a year ago, one of my goals was to have the magazine reflect the real San Diego — one made up of unique and diverse neighborhoods, with a mix of races, religions, economies and ages.

Let’s Play Ultimate Events helps people shift comfortably into our new virtual norm.

SoCal entrepreneur makes a ‘Play’ for producing virtual events

The coronavirus crisis has forever changed how we think about, host, attend and experience events.

ACA 6 seeks to restore voting rights to former inmates who are free from incarceration but still on parole.

California moves one step closer to granting parolees right to vote

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty’s (D-Sacramento) Assembly Constitutional Amendment 6 (ACA 6) passed out of the California State Senate last week.

A promotional photo from the Netflix series "#blackAF."

Opinion: Netflix and pills — '#blackAF’ and the downside of popping Molly on TV

The Netflix series #blackAF ended its first season this spring, but its episodes live on, accessible to anyone who wants to watch them on the digital streaming service.

Negro Bar is a park near Sacramento named after the state’s “first Black gold mining site.”

Scrubbing California landmarks of racist symbols — and the word ‘negro’

This past weekend, the Mississippi Legislature approved the removal of the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

