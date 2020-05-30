Sponsorship Opportunities

Margarita Grand Tasting Event
May 30, 2020 at Hilton San Diego Gaslamp
PREMIER SPONSOR: $20,000
- Naming rights to VIP Area or Entertainment Stage
- Logo in promotional print ads
- 300 SQ FT customized activation space at event (pop-up, table, chairs, linens) with opportunity to sell products
- Furnishing package: (1) 6ft. table and (2) chairs
- Electricity and Wi-Fi
- Branded locations signs & logo on event signage
- 15 GA tickets to event
- Early access to ticket sales for custom-specific group
- Logo in promotional print ads and link on event website
- Name recognition in Thank You script and logo included in event recap video
- Logo and activation inclusion in recap article on PACIFIC Magazine
- Listing included in PACIFIC Magazine recap
- 2 Half Pages in Spadea
- 1 PACIFIC social ticket giveaway
- 2 Full Page Ads in PACIFIC Magazine
- 1 full page advertorial in PACIFIC Magazine
- 1 PACIFIC online sponsor story
- 2x Sponsored Facebook post on PACIFIC page
- 2x Sponsored Instagram post on PACIFIC page
- 2x PACIFIC dedicated eblast (50,000 people)
GOLD SPONSOR: $15,000
- Naming rights to Tasting Rooms or Food Area
- 200 SQ FT customized activation space at festival (pop-up, table, chairs, linens) with opportunity to sell products
- Furnishing package: (1) 6ft. table and (2) chairs
- Electricity and Wi-Fi
- Branded locations signs & logo on event signage
- Listing on event map
- 12 GA tickets to event
- Logo in promotional print ads and link on event website
- Name recognition in Thank You script and logo included in event recap video
- Logo and activation inclusion in recap article on PACIFIC Magazine
- Listing included in PACIFIC Magazine recap
- 2 Quarter Pages in Spadea
- 2 Full Page Ads in PACIFIC Magazine
- 1x PACIFIC online sponsor story
- 2x Sponsored Facebook post on PACIFIC page
- 2x Sponsored Instagram post on PACIFIC page
- 1x PACIFIC dedicated eblast (50,000 people)
SILVER SPONSOR: $10,000
- 200 SQ FT customized activation space at festival (pop-up, table, chairs, linens) with opportunity to sell products
- Furnishing package: (1) 6ft. table and (2) chairs
- Electricity and Wi-Fi
- Branded locations signs & logo on event signage
- Listing on event map
- 8 GA tickets to event
- Logo in promotional print ads and link on event website
- Name recognition in Thank You script and logo included in event recap video
- Logo and activation inclusion in recap article on PACIFIC Magazine
- Listing included in PACIFIC Magazine recap
- 1 Full Page Ad in PACIFIC Magazine
- 1x PACIFIC online sponsor story
- 1x Sponsored Facebook post on PACIFIC page
- 1x Sponsored Instagram post on PACIFIC page
- 1x PACIFIC dedicated eblast (50,000 people)
BRONZE & NON-PROFIT SPONSOR: $5,000
- 100 SQ FT customized activation space at festival (pop-up, table, chairs, linens) with opportunity to sell products
- Furnishing package: (1) 6ft. table and (2) chairs
- Electricity and Wi-Fi
- Branded locations signs
- Listing on event map
- 4 GA tickets to event
- Logo in promotional print ads and link on event website
- Name recognition in Thank You script and logo included in event recap video
- Logo and activation inclusion in recap article on PACIFIC Magazine
- Listing included in PACIFIC Magazine recap
- 1 Half Page Ad in PACIFIC Magazine
- 1x Sponsored Facebook post on PACIFIC page
EXHIBITOR: $1,000
- 100 sq ft activation space
- Furnishing package: (1) 6ft. table and (2) chairs
- Listing on event map
- Listing on event website
- Listing included in PACIFIC Magazine recap
2020 MARGARITA EVENT SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES ARE AVAILABLE!
Contact Fiona Leung at fiona.leung@sduniontribune.com
