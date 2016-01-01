Become an Exhibitor

Bars & Restaurants
Want to become a participating margarita maker for Margarita Month 2020?
Contact Katie Musolf at 619.293.2181 or katie.musolf@sduniontribune.com
PACIFIC provides the following marketing to all participating venues in Margarita Month:
- Professional photo shoot of your margarita
- Table tents & posters to use for on-premises promotion of your margarita
- Customized Facebook cover image to feature your margarita and venue hashtag
- Inclusion in hashtag contest, where readers have a chance to win prizes by posting photos of your margarita and using hashtag #margaritamonth
- Boosted Facebook & Instagram posts to PACIFIC’s 93K+ followers
- Boosted Facebook contest to PACIFIC’s 93K+ followers to promote and share your venue’s margarita
- 2-hour sampling promo at your venue: PACIFIC street team will purchase margaritas and give samples to your customers, encouraging them to order the margarita and post photos with your venue’s hashtag.
- Quarter-page inclusion in PACIFIC Magazine’s 10-page spread on Margarita Month in the May print issue (150,000+ readers)
- Logo & margarita inclusion on main news spadea of the San Diego Union-Tribune (500,000+ readers)
- Dedicated page on MargaritaMonth.com and PACIFICSanDiego.com featuring your venue and margarita
- Event booth at Grand Tasting Event on May 30th at Hilton Gaslamp: Your bartenders will mix and serve mini-margaritas to 1,000+ guests as they vote for their favorite in different categories. PACIFIC will provide tequila, ice, cups, tables, chairs and signage.
- 2 VIP tickets to the Margarita Grand Tasting Event on May 30th at Hilton Gaslamp
- Discount code for your patrons to use for the Margarita Grand Tasting Event
- Inclusion in 6-page spread in PACIFIC Magazine’s July issue recapping the Grand Tasting Event and showcasing all winners
- The winning margarita will be featured on the May 2021 cover of PACIFIC Magazine (150,000+ readers).
Food Vendors
Want to sell your tasty treats on-site at the event?
Complete the food vendor contract here
Contact Christine Barbara at christine.barbara@sduniontribune.com
Booth/Marketplace Vendors
Have something interesting or fun to sell or exhibit at the Grand Tasting Event?
Complete the booth vendor contract here
Complete the marketplace table contract here
Contact Christine Barbara at christine.barbara@sduniontribune.com