Who makes San Diego's

best margarita?

Don't take it with a grain of salt ...

Stay tuned for PACIFIC's sixth annual Margarita Month!



During the month of May, bars and restaurants countywide will compete in the sixth annual Margarita Month, offering signature versions of San Diego's original craft cocktail made with Milagro Tequila.

Stay tuned for this year's participating bars and restaurants. In the meantime, check out the 2019 venues that battled to be San Diego's favorite and their signature margaritas below.

2019 Margarita Month Venues

