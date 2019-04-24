Who makes San Diego's
best margarita?
Don't take it with a grain of salt ...
Stay tuned for PACIFIC's sixth annual Margarita Month!
During the month of May, bars and restaurants countywide will compete in the sixth annual Margarita Month, offering signature versions of San Diego's original craft cocktail made with Milagro Tequila.
Stay tuned for this year's participating bars and restaurants. In the meantime, check out the 2019 venues that battled to be San Diego's favorite and their signature margaritas below.
2019 Margarita Month Venues
-
Grandma Jilly’s Lavender MargaritaMilagro Silver Tequila, house-made lavender syrup, fresh-squeezed lime juice, crushed lavender flower with sugar rim and fresh lavender sprig garnish 4673 30th St., North Park, 619.501.9831, airconditionedlounge.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Drunken Monkey & The Funky BunchOrange-infused Milagro Silver Tequila, banana liqueur, Coco Lopez, lime, lemon, cinnamon, CBD orange bitters, coconut and cinnamon rim 804 Market St., East Village, 619.794.2668, bootleggersd.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Tequila MañanaMilagro Silver Tequila, house-made pineapple-jalapeño purée, lime juice and topped with soda water 715 J St., East Village, 619.546.0815, bubssandiego.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Jalapeño Business Milagro Silver Tequila, white grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, cucumber, grilled jalapeños and agave, served with mint and cilantro 1165 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach, 858.999.0158, cervezajacks.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Milagro Silver Tequila, Combier, Yuzu Omoi, Togarashi infused agave and fresh lime juice 1953 India St., Little Italy, 619.501.5505, cloakandpetal.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Jalisco FlowerMilagro Silver Tequila, strawberry infused Aperol, St.
-
Orange you glad we didn’t use Tajin?
-
Pineapple TearsMilagro Silver Tequila, fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, cane syrup, serrano bitters, topped with cilantro jalapeño oil 2885 Perry Rd., Liberty Station, 619.795.2322, eljardinrestaurantbar.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Órale, güeySerrano-infused Milagro Silver Tequila, lime, prickly pear simple syrup, topped with Grand Marnier, fresh jalapeños, lime wheel and mini sombrero garnish 722 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach, 858.274.3100, firehousepb.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Fred’s Fancy-Pants MargaritaMango-infused Milagro Silver Tequila, pineapple, lime, turmeric agave, Grand Marnier float with porcini-lime-salt rim and mango leather garnish 2470 San Diego Ave, Old Town, 619.858.8226, fredsmexicancafeoldtown.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Let Your MangoMilagro Silver Tequila, Giffard Abricot, mango, fresh lime juice, spicy chamoy rim 2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, 858.228.5622, galaxytaco.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Mamalona Milagro Silver Tequila, dragonfruit, fresh lime, coconut puree, chili salt foam 1490 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy, 619.756.7864, kingandqueencantina.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Spicy MargaritaMilagro Silver Tequila, Honeydew Poblano Cordial, fresh lime, cucumber and Tajin rim 3704 Mission Blvd., San Diego, 858.381.0855, missbcoconutclub.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Devious ShenanigansMilagro Anejo Tequila, mezcal, brandy, yellow Chartreuse, lime, yuzu, cinnamon with a cinnamon rim and dehydrated apple garnish 831 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp, 619.239.6699, Marriott.com/sanox For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
y piñaMilagro Reposado Tequila, Rumhaven, serrano chile árbol shrub, pineapple juice, lime juice, dark chili powder, marigold flowers, pineapple poblano foam 5083 Santa Monica Ave., Ocean Beach, 619.955.5475, obsurflodge.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Respect Your Elder Elderberry-infused Milagro Silver Tequila, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, elderberry syrup, house-made sour mix 3999 Mission Blvd., Mission Bay, 858.539.8635, catamaranresort.com/oceana-coastal-kitchen For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Ultimate Watermelon MargaritaMilagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau, watermelon puree, fresh lime citrus sour batch Mission Valley, Mira Mesa, El Cajon, Escondido, http://otbsd.com/ For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
A-pear-ently Milagro Reposado Tequila, lime juice, Asian red pears, Cointreau (house curacao), citrus salted rim 4612 Park Blvd., North Park, 619.795.9700, parkandrecsd.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
‘La Jefa’ Spicy MargaritaMilagro Silver Tequila, muddled serrano chiles, pineapple juice, lime juice, lemon juice, house simple syrup, chamoy and tajin on the rim with chiles and pineapple garnishes 332 J St., Gaslamp, 619.255.0492, patronscorner.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Fruit Cart MargaritaBlue Agave Reposado, mango, pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, chamoy, Tajin Seaport Village and La Jolla, eatpuesto.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
I’m PeachyMilagro Silver Tequila, Peachtree, triple sec, peach puree, lime juice, Tajin rim with edible flower garnish 800 Seacoast Dr., Imperial Beach, 619.631.4949, https://www.cohnrestaurants.com/sea180 For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Pierside Picante Milagro Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde Liqueur, Tres Agaves Organic Nectar, jalapeño, Tajin rim with cucumber, lime and poblano slice garnishes Carlsbad and Oceanside, eatgrubbys.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
The Golden HourMilagro Silver Tequila, hopped kumquat oleo saccharum, fresh lime juice, nitro hibiscus tea, black lava sea salt 2414 San Diego Ave., Old Town, 619.255.2090, tahonabar.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Baja PasiónMilagro Silver Tequila, passion fruit purée, fresh lime, agave nectar, Drambuie, thyme, salted rim 639 J St., East Village, 619.795.7880, theblindburro.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Loopy Fruit MargaritaMilagro Silver Tequila, peach schnapps, splash of orange and cranberry juices, fresh lime with a Froot Loop garnish 335 Sixth Ave., East Village, 619.255.7625, thedecksd.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Tropical Smoke Margarita Milagro, house-made puree with grilled mangos, pineapples, and serrano peppers, lime juice, agave, smoked salt rim 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park, 619.557.9441, cohnrestaurants.com/theprado For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
The Resting Beach FaceMilagro Silver Tequila, Watermelon Pucker, fresh lime, cucumber-jalapeno infused simple syrup with salt rim and cucumber and lime garnishes 401 G St., Gaslamp, 619.230.8606, tinroofsandiego.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Pinche GonzalezMilagro Silver Tequila, house-made cinnamon infused orgeat, fresh lime juice, Piloncillo simple syrup, Naranja Mexican Orange Liqueur, float of Deadhead Mexican Chocolate Rum 527 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp, 619.232.8226, volcanorabbitsd.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
The Campfire MargaritaMilagro Silver Tequila, crème de coco, half and half, Graham Cracker and marshmallow rim 4934 Voltaire St., Ocean Beach, 619.955.8840, voltairebeachhouse.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
-
Tipsy Mermaid Milagro Silver Tequila, house-made strawberry hibiscus chamoy, Coco Lopez, strawberry chilito, house-made gummy 5083 Santa Monica Ave., Ocean Beach, 619.255.3358, wonderlandob.com For a chance to sample margaritas from all participating bars and restaurants, check out this year’s Margarita Festival and Grand Tasting on June 1.
2020 Margarita Grand Tasting Event
Saturday, May 30, at Hilton San Diego Gaslamp, Downtown San Diego
- 25+ margarita tastings
- Meet and mingle with dozens of San Diego’s top bartenders
- Food samples & taco bar
- Live entertainment & DJ beats
Become a Sponsor »
Contact Fiona Leung at fiona.leung@sduniontribune.com
Become an Exhibitor »
- Margarita Mixer (Bars and Restaurants)
- Food Vendor
- Booth/Marketplace
2018 Margarita Grand Tasting Event Video
*