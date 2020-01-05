Editor’s Letter: I resolve …

Happy 2020, everyone.

I’ve been waiting for it to be 2020 for practically 10 years.

See, I have a weird pet peeve and it’s that I hate it when people say the year as “two thousand twelve” or “two thousand nineteen.” Back in the day, we didn’t go around saying “nineteen hundred and ninety seven” so why do we do it now?

(This didn’t bother me in the early part of the 2000s, saying “twenty oh six” just sounds wrong.)

Advertisement

So I’m setting a resolution for us all, and it’s that we finally start saying “twenty” instead of “two thousand” when referring to the year. I think that’s a reasonable resolution, one we can all keep.

It’s a whole other story when it comes to serious, meaningful resolutions. So many of us vow to start the new year by eating better, or getting more exercise, but after a few weeks old habits come back and we’re left paying $40 a month for a gym membership that we never use. (Or is that just me?)

In the past I set very strict resolutions, like go to the gym three times a week or cut out all white foods, and those immediately failed. Then I switched to more general resolutions, like start a new workout program or cut out sweets. Those lasted longer, but honestly, by March they were forgotten.

Of course, there’s also the approach of not setting New Year’s resolutions, which is fine, but makes for pretty boring New Year’s Eve party conversations.

Advertisement

To help with setting resolutions (or not), our January issue is all about taking a fun approach to this annual rush toward fitness. We have a column by writer Ryan Bradford about the awkward side of getting in shape, plus the PACIFIC staff went out and tried a variety of new (and new to us) workouts. Even our influencer profile and Blind Date have unique perspectives on exercise.

If, on the other hand, you resolve to try new things in 2020, check out our latest roundup of new restaurants, or our new Pets section where you’ll read about restaurants that have dog-friendly menus.

So, what’s my resolution? This year I’m going back to specifics: eat a salad a day, be better about after-school snacks for the kids, continue tap dancing (resolution from last year) and see more live music. Oh, and to lead the way in saying “twenty twenty.”

—Nina Garin, Editor-in-Chief