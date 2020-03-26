Blind Date: Winning the Pottery

The 1990 movie Ghost gave us many things: It gave us a timeless love story between the luminous Demi Moore and the sultry Patrick Swayze. It gave us Demi’s chic boy haircut and Patrick’s razor sharp jawline. It gave us an Academy Award-winning performance from the great Whoopi Goldberg, who uttered classic lines like, “You in danger, girl.” And it gave us the perfectly normal idea that you could still carry on a romantic relationship with your loved one and solve crimes from beyond the grave — with the help of a skeptical but lovable psychic.

But the movie Ghost also gave us one more thing: one of the most romantic scenes in cinema history. Demi’s character Molly sits behind a potter’s wheel in the middle of the night, throwing a vase. Patrick’s character, Sam, who plays her boyfriend, sidles up behind her, and wraps his arms around her to help, their messy hands grazing the spinning clay as they shape and mold it while the haunting Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers plays. It’s an almost perfect scene, dripping with chemistry, and it’s this energy that we’re hoping to bring to tonight’s blind date at CLAY + CRAFT, a newly opened pottery studio and gift shop in Encinitas.

(Misael Virgen/Misael Virgen/PACIFIC Magazine)

Side note: Now, dear PACIFIC readers, I know this film was released in 1990, when many of you weren’t even born yet. However, has pottery-throwing been a central romantic theme in any other contemporary film that you can think of? None that I know of. Have two actors smoldered with the same passion and intensity behind a potter’s wheel onscreen the way Demi and Patrick did? No. So until Hollywood catches up, this date will continue to be compared to Ghost. Also, go watch Ghost. It’s a classic!

Let’s get back to the date: Tonight’s Blind Daters are Carina, a vivacious and impulsive dog-lover who works in tech marketing, and David, a fit South African finance guy who’s also an avid cricket player. These two singles are willing to risk it all for a chance at love — literally. This blind date took place during the second week of March, just before coronavirus quarantines started. But nothing could stop these two in their quest for love!

Carina and David arrive to their blind date destination at CLAY + CRAFT in Encinitas. (Misael Virgen/PACIFIC Magazine)

An Epic Limo has picked up the two and transported them to Encinitas for an evening of pottery throwing and a romantic dinner for two. They haven’t been told what their date activity will be, only that they shouldn’t wear anything they wouldn’t mind getting a little dirty.

Before we find out if these two will make a masterpiece together or if there are some cracks in their potential relationship, let’s get to know them better via their pre-date interview.