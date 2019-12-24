James Hebert’s picks for the best of San Diego theater in 2019

With a stage scene as fertile and busy as San Diego’s, it’s never easy to try and distill a year’s worth of theater down to a “10 best.”

Which is why I’m going with 15. (Sue me.)

I also can’t pretend to have seen every show produced here in 2019 (see: “busy stage scene” above), much less reviewed them all. (One that I caught up with late, San Diego Rep’s world-premiere musical “33 1/3: House of Dreams,” proved an entertainingly and smartly performed work-in-progress, and one you’ll likely be hearing more from.)

If I had upsized the list to 20, strong candidates would’ve included La Jolla Playhouse’s “Kiss My Aztec!,” Cygnet’s “The Last Five Years,” North Coast Rep’s “Amadeus,” New Village Arts’ “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and the Old Globe’s “As You Like It” and “The Tale of Despereaux.”)

Here, some highlights among shows I reviewed over the course of a year absolutely packed with memorable productions: