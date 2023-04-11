Advertisement
Advertisement
Arts | Culture

Fringe fest returns to Balboa Park in May

Paco Erhard in the solo show "Worst. German. Ever."
Paco Erhard stars in the solo show “Worst. German. Ever.” at the 2022 San Diego International Fringe Festival.
(Michael Prine)
Share

The San Diego International Fringe Festival will return to Balboa Park May 18 through 28 with at least 20 acts, officials announced last week.

Like last year, the Fringe will be focused mostly within the Park’s Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre and the nearby Centro Cultural de la Raza. In the coming weeks the lineup will be announced, with shows for both family and adult audiences. For details, visit sdfringe.org.

Arts | CultureLatest

More on the Subject

Advertisement