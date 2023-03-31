Drone light show planned for Fourth of July in Ocean Beach

A display of hundreds of synchronized drones is scheduled to light the sky just north of the Ocean Beach Municipal Pier this Fourth of July as part of the planned Luminosity Festival of Light.

The event will feature experimental light-based installations and projection mapping to create an immersive experience for spectators, according to Luminosity, an organization in Ocean Beach created to find an alternative to O.B.’s previous Fourth of July fireworks shows at the pier.

“With fireworks no longer able to be staged off the Ocean Beach Pier due to structural issues, coupled with environmental concerns and the negative effects fireworks have on pets, wildlife and individuals who have PTSD, a change was needed,” Mike James, Luminosity’s founder, said in a statement. “We believe the Luminosity event will set a standard for communities looking to move away from fireworks.”

Luminosity, which includes local experts in art, marketing, festival lighting and fundraising, is collaborating on the drone display with Global Drone Network and Skyworx Drone Shows. Roy Laughlin, chief operating officer of GDN, said in a statement that “we will make this show an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.”

For more information, visit obluminosity.com and facebook.com/obluminosity.